Mirabai Chanu finally breaks Asian Games jinx, calls silver medal a dream come true

After winning almost every medal possible in global tournaments, Mirabai Chanu finally added an Asian Games medal in her cabinet

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/mirabai-chanu-finally-breaks-asian-games-jinx-calls-silver-medal-a-dream-come-true-8529377/ Copy

India's Mirabai Chanu poses for photos after winning the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event during the medal ceremony at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Mirabai Chanu finally fulfilled her long-standing Asian Games dream on Wednesday after winning a silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. The medal completed her collection of podium finishes at the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

The 32-year-old lifted a total of 198kg, with 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. North Korea’s Ri Song-gum won the gold medal with a total lift of 210kg, while Indonesia’s Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri took bronze with 191kg.

“Finally, I have won a medal. I am very happy that I have a silver. This is what I have been waiting for for many years. This has been my dream since I started weightlifting. Today, I have finally got it,” Mirabai told IANS after her podium finish.

The silver ended a difficult wait for Mirabai, who had missed out on an Asian Games medal in her previous two opportunities. She was forced to miss the 2018 Asian Games due to injury, while her campaign at the 2023 Hangzhou Games ended with a fourth-place finish.

Also Read: WATCH: Manu Bhaker composes herself after breaking down when asked about late Jaspal Rana, fails to win medal at Asian Games 2026

Mirabai had entered the Hangzhou competition with medal hopes but a thigh injury affected her clean and jerk attempts. She eventually finished just outside the podium.

The Indian weightlifter admitted that winning the medal brought back memories of another emotional moment in her career.

“Yes, I was very emotional in Glasgow. They were happy tears. Today also I felt like crying. I had tears in my eyes out of happiness, but I didn’t cry. I was very happy. I got what I wanted. Today, my dream has come true,” she said.

“I am very happy with this medal. I have been dreaming of winning a medal in Asian Games for many years. Today, my dream has come true. I am very proud of myself. I have won a silver medal for the country in weightlifting after many years,”

The medal also ended India’s 28-year wait for an Asian Games medal in weightlifting. Mirabai became the country’s first weightlifting medallist at the Asian Games since Karnam Malleswari won silver at the 1998 Bangkok edition.

Mirabai already has an Olympic silver medal, a world championship title and several Commonwealth Games gold medals to her name. After adding an Asian Games silver to her record, she also made a request to the government for another honour.

“I would like to request the government to give me the Arjuna award. I will be very happy. The Arjuna award is the biggest award. I don’t have it. I want it. I will be very happy if the government considers my achievement and awards it to me,” she said.

Asian Games 2026 updated medal tally