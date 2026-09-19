Mohsin Naqvi can present Asian Games 2026 medals, India can’t object

Mohsin Naqvi could present medals at the Asian Games 2026 with India having no say in the ceremony under OCA rules. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Mohsin Naqvi may present Asiad Medals

India’s cricket teams could find themselves in another medal-presentation discussion at the Asian Games 2026 after the recent controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophies.

India are the reigning champions in both men’s and women’s Asia Cup cricket. However, neither team received the trophy during the official presentation after their respective title wins, with ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi involved in the ceremonies. The situation has now raised a question about what could happen if a similar situation arises at the Asian Games in Japan.

India and Pakistan are among the teams competing for the men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games. If India reach the podium, the identity of the medal presenter could become a talking point.

However, the Asian Games are conducted under the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), unlike the Asia Cup, which comes under the Asian Cricket Council. Under OCA rules, medals are presented by the OCA President, who can delegate the responsibility to other OCA members along with representatives of the relevant international or Asian federation.

There is currently no confirmation that Naqvi will be selected to present medals at the Asian Games. The arrangements for the victory ceremonies will be decided on by the OCA.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was asked whether the board had considered what it would do if a similar situation occurred during the Asian Games.

Saikia made it clear that the immediate focus remains on the cricket itself and that the board does not want to discuss a situation that has not happened.

“We are focusing solely on the matches. The teams have to first reach the podium. We will take a call then, taking into account all prevailing factors at that moment.”

“We will cross the bridge only when we reach it. The focus of the board and players is only on winning the matches. We don’t want to comment on anything else that hasn’t happened yet,” he added.

The OCA’s guidelines state that the OCA President presents medals to the winners and may delegate that responsibility to other OCA members. The rules also say that athletes must take their places on the podium in their official sports uniforms.

The guidelines also prohibit demonstrations and political, commercial, religious or racial propaganda during victory ceremonies. The OCA rules provide for penalties for actions considered disrespectful towards the Games, medals, flags, mascots or certificates.

According to a Times of India report, an IOA source said India would not be in a position to ask the OCA to select or exclude a particular person for the medal ceremony. “India can’t ask OCA not to nominate Naqvi.”

“After all, it’s the Asian Games, not an ICC or bilateral tournament. Neither IOA nor BCCI can place such a request before OCA or ask it to choose or exclude a particular person. Such a request cannot be made to OCA pre-emptively. Decisions of this nature can only be taken by OCA after considering the situation as it arises,” source added.

For now, the focus remains on India’s Asian Games campaign. Any decision regarding medal presentations will depend on the official OCA arrangements at the time of the competition.