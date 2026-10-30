Neeraj Chopra Injury Update: Double Olympic medallist to resume training in 2 weeks, says recovery much better now

Neeraj Chopra injury update: Javelin star says injury improved significantly after consulting Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. Set to resume training and rehab in 2 weeks.

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Neeraj Chopra on his injury recovery, says will resume training in next two weeks (Photo: IANS)

Double Olympic medallist and World Champion javelin star Neeraj Chopra has given a big update on his injury. The golden boy of Indian athletics said his injury has become much better and he will start his training and rehab in the next two weeks.

Neeraj recently spoke to the media team of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and shared his recovery details. Fans were worried about his fitness, but now there is good news for Indian sports lovers.

Neeraj Chopra’s injury is much better now

Giving an update on his recovery, Neeraj Chopra said, “My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks.”

Neeraj also made it clear that he took complete rest as per his doctors. He followed all the advice given by his medical team and did not rush his comeback.

The star javelin thrower said, “For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years. I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there,” he said.

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala is one of the top sports surgeons in India and has treated many big athletes. After his green signal, Neeraj is now ready to return to the ground. This update is very important before the next season.

Neeraj praises Khelo India Sports Goods Scheme

Neeraj Chopra also welcomed the new Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme which was approved by the Union Cabinet on October 28. He called it a very big and amazing step for Indian sports.

“The Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet, is an amazing step. Athletes face a lot of issues in procuring certain equipment in India or have to import sporting equipment from abroad. With schemes like these, as equipment will be manufactured in India, it will become much easier for them to source it,” he noted.

According to Neeraj, many athletes in India face problems in buying good quality sports equipment. Sometimes they have to import it from other countries which is very costly. With this new scheme, equipment will be made in India itself and it will be easy and cheap for young athletes.

Best wishes for Youth Olympic Games contingent

At the end, Neeraj also sent his best wishes to the Indian team going for the Youth Olympic Games. He gave a very important message to the young athletes.

“I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience and don’t take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you as it teaches you a lot. Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best,” he said.