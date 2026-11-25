New Delhi to host 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup under new 24-team format as BWF announces major changes

New Delhi will host the first edition under the revised format in 2028, while the individual World Championships will also introduce group stages

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

The Badminton World Federation has announced major changes to its international championships from 2027, with the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals set to feature 24 teams for the first time.

India will host the 2028 edition of the men’s and women’s world team championships in New Delhi, which will also be the first tournament played under the new format.

The 2028 edition will be the second time India hosts the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals. New Delhi previously staged the tournament at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in 2014, when the Indian women’s team won its first-ever Uber Cup bronze medal.

The women secured another bronze in 2016, while the men’s team created history by winning the Thomas Cup in 2022. India also claimed bronze at the 2026 edition in Horsens, Denmark. New Delhi recently hosted the BWF World Championships earlier this year.

New format

Under the revised format, the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will each feature 24 teams divided into four groups of six. Every team will play four league-stage ties, with the top 12 advancing to the knockout rounds.

Another major change is that each tie will be decided over three matches instead of five. Teams will earn points for every match won, irrespective of the overall result. A 3-0 victory will earn five points, while a 2-1 win will fetch four points. Teams losing 2-1 will receive one point.

The Sudirman Cup Finals, the mixed team championship, will also expand to 24 teams, divided into three groups of eight. Each team will play three league-stage ties, with every tie continuing to feature five matches. A 5-0 victory will earn seven points, a 4-1 win six points and a 3-2 win five points. Teams losing 3-2 will receive two points, while a 4-1 defeat will fetch one point.

The individual World Championships will also undergo changes from 2027, adopting an Olympic-style format with group stages followed by knockout rounds across all five disciplines. Singles events will feature 48 players divided into 16 groups of three, while doubles competitions will have 32 pairs in eight groups of four. The top two from each group will advance to the round of 16.

The new format will guarantee every player at least two matches, while each member association can have a maximum of four players or pairs in an event.

Reason for change

The changes will come alongside the introduction of the 3×15 scoring system, which will take effect on January 4, 2027.

“The future of badminton depends on our ability to innovate, expand our reach and remain relevant to audiences around the world,” BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said.

She added that the changes would create stronger competition, increase participation and give more players and member associations an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

The BWF also confirmed several hosts for upcoming championships. The 2027 World Championships will be held in Mississauga, Canada, from July 14 to 25, while Beijing will host the 2027 Sudirman Cup. South Korea will stage the 2029 Sudirman Cup, with the venue yet to be decided. Paris has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

The 2027 World Championships will be part of a three-tournament North American swing, alongside the Canada Open and US Open in Los Angeles. The events will help build interest in badminton ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The BWF said the host cities for the 2029 and 2030 World Championships will be announced later, while further details about the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi will follow in due course.

(With PTI inputs)