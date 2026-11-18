Nick Kyrgios, Elina Svitolina return to India as World Tennis League announces star-studded line-up in Bengaluru

Nick Kyrgios, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic, Alexander Bublik and other tennis stars will feature in World Tennis League 2026 in Bengaluru from December 17 to 20.

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2018 WTA Finals winner Elina Svitolina (Image: X)

Bengaluru is set to welcome some of the biggest names in international tennis as the World Tennis League (WTL) returns for its fifth season. Former world No. 1 Karolína Plíšková, Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina are among the major attractions for the upcoming edition.

The tournament will take place from December 17 to 20, 2026, at the KSLTA, S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru. Iconik Sports and Events is the licencee and operator of the competition and will see four teams and a total of 16 players which will include eight international stars and eight Indian players.

The four-day event will give Indian tennis fans an opportunity to watch some of the world’s leading players compete on home soil.

Star International Players Set To Feature In WTL 2026

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will be one of the biggest names in the women’s field. The 20-time WTA singles champion also won the 2018 WTA Finals and reached the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year.

She will be joined by Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, who won the women’s singles gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Czech star Karolína Plíšková, a former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam finalist, will also take part. Spain’s Paula Badosa completes the international women’s line-up.

The men’s draw will have plenty of star power as well. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2022, will be among the leading attractions. Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, Belgium’s Zizou Bergs and Finland’s Harri Heliövaara are the other international players.

Heliövaara has won the Wimbledon men’s doubles title twice, in 2024 and 2026, while Bublik has nine ATP singles titles to his name.

Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri Lead India’s Men’s Line-Up

India will have good representation in both men and women’s competitions. Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri will be among the key Indian players in the men’s field.

They will be joined by Dhakshineswar Suresh, who impressed during India’s Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands in Bengaluru earlier this year, and Ramkumar Ramanathan, a former ATP singles finalist.

The women’s Indian contingent will feature young talent Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, both returning after competing in the previous season.

Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar will make their WTL debuts. Bhosale won mixed doubles gold with Rohan Bopanna at the 2023 Asian Games, while Adkar was India’s No. 1 women’s singles player in 2026.

Four Teams To Compete In World Tennis League Season 5

The fifth season will feature AKRIXX Eagles, Game Changers Falcons, Aussie Mavericks Kites and VB Realty Hawks. Each team will have a combination of international stars and Indian players.

Nick Kyrgios and Paula Badosa will represent AKRIXX Eagles, while Game Changers Falcons will feature Svitolina and Heliövaara. Bublik and Plíšková will be part of Aussie Mavericks Kites, with Bencic and Bergs representing VB Realty Hawks.

With established champions, experienced Indian players and rising young talents in the line-up, WTL Season 5 promises an exciting four days of tennis in Bengaluru.