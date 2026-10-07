  • India News
  • Sports
  • Others
  • Olympics medal is dream of every Indian wrestler, says Asian Games 2026 gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal | EXCLUSIVE

Olympics medal is dream of every Indian wrestler, says Asian Games 2026 gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal | EXCLUSIVE

Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal was named the 'best male athlete' from India at Asian Games 2026 after winning gold in the men's 65kg freestyle event.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: October 7, 2026, 1:38 PM IST
Sujeet Kalkal
Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal is only 23 years of age and has ended his maiden appearance in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya as the ‘best male athlete’ out of 85 medallists from India. Kalkal was named as the inaugural recipients of ‘Raja Randhir Singh Award’ instituted by the Indian Olympic Association for the best male athlete at Asian Games from this edition.

Kalkal was one of the 21 Indian gold medallist at the Asian Games 2026 after claiming the top spot in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling event on his debut in the event. The wrestler from Imlota in Haryana spoke to India.com in an interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: Kabaddi star Pushpa Rana praises Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu after Rs 1 crore prize money for gold medallists

But the Asian Championships 2026 gold medallist almost didn’t take up the sport till late in his career. He spent more time playing football and engaged with gymnastics before hitting the mat. Sujeet’s father Dayanand also encourage his son to play football in his early years.

“In my childhood, I used to play football and gymnastics to set up my base for other sports. It helped me develop my fitness for taking up wrestling later. Ye saare sports mere base banane ki activities the (All these sports were meant to set up base for wrestling,” Sujeet Kalkal told India.com.

Sujeet was also a school topper till Grade 12 before switching his focus to wrestling. “Just like wrestling, when I was studying, I had my full focus on it. My father always believed that an educated person’s mind will always be more focused. I didn’t want to be an IITian or an engineer, it was just to ensure that I have a proper educational background,” Sujeet said.

But apart from the highs of Asian Games 2026 he has also endured the lows of missing out on Paris Olympics 2024. In 2024, he missed the Asian Olympic Qualifier after being stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions caused by flooding, reaching Bishkek only after the weigh-in had begun.

“You can’t keep focusing on the past. Jo cheez ho gaya, usse jaane do. Missing out on Paris Olympics was probably God’s wish,” the 23-year-old Indian grappler said.

The Asian Games gold medallist is now aiming to return with the same medal from the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 in a couple of years time.

“The Olympics is the dream of every sportsperson. To become an Olympic champion, to keep our country’s flag at the top. So, if we are preparing for the Olympics, then go for gold,” Sujeet said about his goals.

Sujeet Kalkal looks to continue his aggressive style

The Indian grappler now hopes to work on improving his ‘ground game’ while continuing his aggressive style as he prepares for World Wrestling Championships 2026 set to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan later this month.

“World Championships are definitely even tougher than Olympics. There are no specific preparations for them but some distraction was of course there after coming back from Asian Games 2026 and having to attend various events,” Sujeet Kalkal, who is on an unbeaten streak in 2026, said.

On areas that he needs to improve, Sujeet Kalkal said, “First of all, the situations that frequently come in my bouts, I have to work on those more. On the ground, my coach has told me that there is a little weakness, so in the future, I will attack from the ground and defend well.”

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Others News on India.com.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.