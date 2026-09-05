Parul Chaudhary and Priyanka Goswami target Asian Games medals with new challenges in Aichi-Nagoya

Parul will face strong competition in Japan, particularly from athletes representing Japan and Bahrain, but her target remains the same after her success at the last Asian Games

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File photo of Parul Chaudhary. (Credits: IANS)

Parul Chaudhary will have little time to recover between races at the Asian Games in Japan, but the Indian middle and long-distance runner is not letting the demanding schedule worry her.

The 31-year-old will compete in the 1500m, 5000m and 3000m steeplechase, meaning she could be on the track on three successive days. It is a bigger workload than the one she handled in Hangzhou, where she won gold in both the 5000m and steeplechase.

Chaudhary is confident that the training she has done at the SAI Centre of Excellence will help her manage the challenge.

“It is difficult (competing in three events). But I am training accordingly. I have to compete for three days in a row,” she told PTI in an interview facilitated by SAI.

“So, I will have to train accordingly. But I don’t take pressure at all, as I just think about giving my best. I am sure a medal will follow,”

The addition of the 1500m also gives Chaudhary another opportunity to compete in an event where she has shown good form. She won the race at the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, clocking 4:20.45.

She will face strong competition in Japan, particularly from athletes representing Japan and Bahrain, but her target remains the same after her success at the last Asian Games.

“There will be good and tough competition. There are strong athletes from across Asia, particularly from Japan and Bahrain. But I am confident of doing well. I had won gold medals last time and I want to bring those medals back to the country,” she said.

Her performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games was less encouraging. She was fifth in the steeplechase with 9:26.75 and finished 15th in the 5000m in 15:08.56. Chaudhary, however, believes the conditions played a major role.

“The weather (in Glasgow) was not good for steeplechase and before the CWG, I did not do training in cold weather. I was training in India. But now, for the Asian Games, we will do little changes,”

She also admitted to making mistakes in Glasgow and said she is working on them before the Asian Games.

“The world champion girls were also having a tough time. It was very cold there and I could not even walk. I also felt that I have made some mistakes. I am trying to correct it before the Asian Games,”

Race walker Priyanka Goswami is also preparing for a major change. After winning Commonwealth Games silver in the 10,000m race walk in Birmingham, she will compete in the 42.2km marathon race walk in Japan.

“I want to win a medal. I have a full marathon of 42 km. The race walking event is very tough at the Asian level. It is as tough as the Olympics. But I will do my best to win a medal,” Goswami said.

She knows the event requires a different approach.

“Yes. It was 10000m in CWG and now it is 42 km. It is completely different in terms of competition and training. 10 km is about speed and 42 km is about endurance,”

Goswami has also been preparing for the unusual accommodation planned in Japan. SAI has created a container facility to give athletes an idea of what they may experience during the Games.

“It will be our first experience. We will stay in a container. We have a container here (at SAI) for the Asian Games athletes. We will get to know about the conditions there. We have to be ready for that. So, it has been a good learning experience till now,” she said.