Paula Badosa, Yuki Bhambri set for World Tennis League season 5 as Bengaluru hosts December event

The World Tennis League will return for its fifth season in Bengaluru from December 17 to 20. Paula Badosa, Yuki Bhambri and other familiar names are set to feature in the tournament.

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Bengaluru to host World Tennis League season 5 from December 17 to 20

The World Tennis League (WTL) is all set to make a comeback for its fifth edition with Bengaluru confirmed as the host city for the upcoming season. The four-day tournament will take place from December 17 to 20, 2026, at the KSLTA, S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium.

Iconik Sports and Events licenses and manages the league, which will once again witness the coming together of international tennis stars and some of India’s leading players for an exciting edition. Over the last five seasons WTL has tried to provide Indian fans a chance to see the best international players go head to head with the home country’s budding tennis stars.

Paula Badosa, Yuki Bhambri Among Returning Players

Several familiar faces are expected to return to the competition after featuring in the previous season. The list includes Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa, India’s Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal, along with Dhakshineswar Suresh, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Their return will add more interest to the fifth edition, which is expected to feature a mix of experienced international players and promising Indian talent. The organisers are yet to announce the complete player list and team combinations. More details about the squads are expected to be shared in the coming days.

Mahesh Bhupathi Shares Plans For Season 5

World Tennis League co-founder Mahesh Bhupathi said the previous edition brought together a strong mix of international and Indian players. He also commented on the fans’ reaction and league plans to reach a wider audience in its fifth season.

“Last season was an exciting chapter for the World Tennis League, with an impressive mix of international talent and Indian players coming together to deliver some memorable tennis. The response from fans and the energy around the competition reinforced our vision of creating a distinctive global tennis property. As we move into Season 5, we are looking to build on that momentum, take the league to new audiences and continue raising the bar with every edition.”

Bengaluru Set For Another Tennis Celebration

Co-founder Hemali Sharma expressed excitement about bringing the tournament back to Bengaluru. She said the city’s sporting culture and interest in tennis make it a good venue for the competition.

“We are delighted to bring the World Tennis League back to Bengaluru. The city has a strong sporting culture and an enthusiastic tennis-following audience, making it an exciting destination for Season 5. This edition will once again bring together some of the finest international players alongside India’s established and emerging tennis talent. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans, while celebrating the depth of tennis talent in India and bringing together an exceptional field of players for another exciting season.”

The World Tennis League will give Indian players another chance to compete alongside some of the biggest names in tennis. Fans can now look forward to the full squad announcement and more details about the teams ahead of the tournament in December.