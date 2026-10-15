‘You have made 140 crore Indians proud’: PM Narendra Modi to Asian Games medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium – WATCH

PM Modi congratulated the athletes, praised women athletes for winning 38 medals and reiterated India's bid to host 2036 Olympic Games. Watch video.

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PM Narendra Modi interacts with Asian Games 2026 medallist (Photo: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Asian Games 2026 medal-winners at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, congratulating the athletes for their achievements and praising the country’s growing presence in international sports. He also expressed confidence in India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The gathering included members of India’s gold-winning men’s and women’s cricket teams, hockey players, archers and athletes from other disciplines. The medal-winners posed for photographs with the Prime Minister and presented him with several gifts, including signed jerseys, a golf ball and a bow.

PM Modi congratulates athletes for making India proud

Addressing the athletes, Modi said their achievements had brought happiness to millions of Indians. He highlighted how winning medals and representing the country on the international stage made the entire nation proud.

“You have made 140 crore Indians proud. The biggest success is to make the tri-colour fly high. That’s why your success is not just yours but it belongs to crores of our countrymen. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire country,” the PM said in his address to the medal winners.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026 India finished fourth in the medal tally at the Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, winning 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze. (Source: DD News) — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Modi also spoke about India’s plans to host major sporting events and said the country was working towards becoming a recognised destination for international competitions.

“India is emerging in establishing itself as a credible and hospitable country for international sports events. We are bidding for 2036 Olympics and it is our resolve that we will host the games,” he asserted.

Women athletes receive special praise

India finished the Asian Games campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold. Although the overall tally was below the 106 medals won at the previous edition in Hangzhou, debutants made a strong contribution, winning 41 medals.

Modi gave special recognition to India’s women athletes, who played a major role in the campaign.

“I especially want to congratulate our women athletes, they contributed 38 medals to our tally and 11 of those medals were gold,” Modi said lauding the cricket teams, the hockey teams and the performance of archers, who won five gold medals.

He also praised the women’s hockey team for ending a long wait for the Asian Games title.

“The women’s hockey team ended a 44-year wait with its gold medal, it is highly appreciable,” he added.

Cricket teams, Kumkum Mohod among those present

Both Indian cricket teams attended the event. The men’s T20 team, led by Shreyas Iyer, was present ahead of its match against West Indies in Bengaluru, while the women’s team attended before their T20 fixture against Zimbabwe in Raipur.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who led the women’s team to Asian Games gold, presented Modi with a jersey signed by the medal-winning squad. Her successor, Smriti Mandhana, also posed for photographs with the Prime Minister.

Teenage archer Kumkum Mohod, who won two gold medals and a silver, presented Modi with a bow. Golfer Pranavi Urs gifted him her glove and a framed golf ball.

PM highlights India’s growing sports culture

Modi said sporting success comes through years of effort and a stronger system that supports athletes.

“Sankalp aur sapne ek din mein poore nahi hote (Dreams are not achieved in a day). It takes years of hard work and dedication. In the last 12 years, India has shown patience and worked hard to create a sports ecosystem,” he said.

He added that India had worked to move beyond earlier doubts about its sporting potential and build a more transparent system for athletes.

“There was a time when India would win few medals at big event. The country did not know so many sports. We resolved to end this pessimism and the result is our increasing representation on the global stage. A transparent system is in place for sports now,” he added.