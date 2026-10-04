Pranavi Urs to get Rs 1,00,00,000 reward after historic Asian Games golf gold, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar also honoured

Pranavi Urs will receive cash reward from AM Green IGPL after winning historic Asian Games golf gold, while Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar also honoured.

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Indian professional golfer Pranavi Urs (Photo: SAI Media)

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs has been rewarded for her historic Asian Games gold medal, with AM Green IGPL announcing a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the 23-year-old. Pranavi became the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The league has also announced Rs 25 lakh each for Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar after the Indian trio won the silver medal in the women’s team event. Their silver was India’s first medal in the women’s golf team event at the Asian Games.

Anurag Thakur announces cash reward for Pranavi

The announcement was made by former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur during the AM Green IGPL event at Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi.

Praising Pranavi’s performance, Thakur highlighted the way she recovered after losing her lead during the final round.

“India waited 24 years for a golf gold at the Asian Games, and Pranavi got it for us today. The way she won it says a lot about her. She lost her lead on one hole in the final round and still came back to win, when most players would have folded. Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi also brought home a team silver, so this is a big day for Indian women’s golf. I am glad AM Green IGPL has come forward straight away to reward them. Every young golfer watching should know that when you do well for India, people will back you,” said Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

Pranavi overcomes triple bogey to make history

Pranavi finished the competition at 15-under 265 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. She entered the final round with a three-shot lead but faced early trouble after a triple bogey on the third hole.

The Mysuru golfer responded strongly, picking up a birdie on the sixth before keeping her composure for the rest of the round. She eventually signed for an even-par 70 and finished one shot ahead of Singapore’s Shannon Xuan Yin Tan and China’s Yin Ruoning.

Her victory also ended a 24-year wait for India’s golf gold at the Asian Games, with Shiv Kapur being the last Indian golfer to win an individual gold in 2002.

Anurag Thakur calls for more support for golfers

Thakur also stressed the need to create better opportunities for young golfers once they finish school and move towards higher education or professional careers.

“To produce more golfers like Pranavi, we need to address the gap that emerges after school. When players move to colleges, universities or professional courses, many shift their focus towards building careers.

“AM Green IGPL is one of the tournaments that provides such a platform, but there are not many like it. We need to invest more money and energy in building that ecosystem.”

Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi secure team silver

Pranavi also combined with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar to help India win silver in the team event. Aditi produced an excellent final round of 67, including six straight birdies on the back nine, as India finished behind China.

Tennis legend Leander Paes also praised Pranavi’s mental strength after watching her recover from the early setback.

“I have stood on a podium for India, and there is no feeling like it. What I liked most about Pranavi was her final round. A triple bogey that early on the last day of an Asian Games can finish you off, but she stayed patient and played her way back. You don’t learn that overnight. It comes from years of work that nobody sees.”

The AM Green IGPL season will now move to Hyderabad, with the next leg scheduled from October 7 to 9.