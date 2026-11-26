PV Sindhu dreams of winning Uber Cup at home as India to host 2028 finals in Delhi

PV Sindhu hopes to lead India to its first Uber Cup title at home as New Delhi prepares to host the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup finals.

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PV Sindhu eyes Uber Cup glory at home in 2028 (Image - X)

PV Sindhu has a big dream. She wants to win the Uber Cup for India, at home, in front of Indian fans.

India will host the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi. The Badminton Association of India, or BAI, has brought the big event home. Sindhu is very happy.

Sindhu has won two Olympic medals. She helped India win its first Uber Cup medal, a bronze, the last time Delhi hosted the event in 2014.

“I was proud of the bronze we won in Delhi in 2014. If I get another chance to play the Uber Cup at home, I want us to go all the way. I know what it meant to stand on that podium with my teammates. To lift the trophy together in front of an Indian crowd would be one of the proudest moments of my career,” Sindhu said.

BAI has brought many big events to India. BAI held the 2025 World Junior Championships in Guwahati. It also held the 2026 World Championships in New Delhi.

Sindhu said the work led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Shri Sanjay Mishra has given Indian players and fans more chances to see big badminton events at home.

“At the World Championships in Delhi, players from other countries told me how much they enjoyed walking out to that crowd. I felt proud that my generation got to play a World Championships at home. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shri Sanjay Mishra and the team at BAI have put a lot of work into bringing these events to India. In 2028, an Olympic year, young shuttlers will get to see Team India take on the world’s best. I hope they leave the stands determined to earn their place on that court and play for India one day,” she added.

Indian players have done very well in 2026. They have won nine BWF World Tour titles at Super 300 level or above outside India. That is a record.

Over the next two years, BAI will look to build on these good results and the great support seen at the New Delhi World Championships.

When the Finals come back in 2028, fans will get their first chance in 14 years to cheer for India’s men and women in badminton’s world team event at home.