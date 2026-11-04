PV Sindhu: Happy to return to top 6 for first time since 2022 but lot more room to improve | EXCLUSIVE

India shuttler PV Sindhu won her second title of 2026 with a Hylo Open Super 500 title last week in Saarbrucken in Germany.

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Indian shuttler PV Sindhu in action in Hylo Open 2026. (Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo)

Two-time Olympics medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu is enjoying a glorious run in the last couple of week. A final at the French Open 2026 followed by a title win in Hylo Open 2026 at Saarbrucken means that the Indian star is now ranked world No. 6 in the BWF rankings. After achieving a career-high ranking of world No. 2 in 2017, Sindhu has returned to the top 6 for the first time in the last 4 years.

Sindhu defeated Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-12, 21-14 in a 39-minute final to clinch her second title of 2022. On a week back, she had lost of world No. 1 An Se Young in a hard-fought three-game final at the French Open 2026. It was her first title win after claiming the Japan Open 2026 crown in July this year.

“I am really happy to be back in top 6 for first time since 2022. I am really thankful to my team for the work that they have put in. But now it is important o stay fit and take good decisions about which tournaments to play going forward. I believe there is a lot more room for improvement,” Sindhu to India.com website during a select media interaction facilitated by Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Wednesday.

“From the very beginning against Line, I was in the mindset that every point mattered. I felt that I had to give my best t every stage whether I was winning or trailing,” she added.

Danke schön, GERMANYYYYY!!!!!!! ❤️ They say 31 is the new 21. I’m not going to argue. Through every high and every low, by Hanuman Ji’s grace. ❤️ Still chasing. Always. https://t.co/EKcGFYVzqP — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 1, 2026

No room to relax with 15-point system from next year: PV Sindhu

The 31-year-old was happy to achieve the No. 6 ranking but felt that she can rise higher with more title wins. “I am happy to rise to world No. 6 but if you keep doing well, ranking will automatically come up. When you face any top 4 player like world No. 1 Young, you get a lot of confidence by facing them. The margins are so small that whoever does well on that particular day will win,” Sindhu felt.

The star Indian shuttler is not focused to preparing herself for the new scoring format for next year onwards. She has already decided to skip the Korea Open and Japan Masters after claiming the Hylo Open Super 500 title.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has approved a major change to the sport’s scoring system, shifting from the 21-point format to a 3×15 scoring system.

“15 points is what everyone will have to work towards after playing in the 21-point format for so long. You have to stay alert from the beginning and can’t relax in the first 5-6 points. Right from the very beginning you have to be on your toes,” Sindhu said about the next scoring change.

Lucky to have my husband Venkata Datta Sai in my corner: PV Sindhu

Sindhu got married to Venkata Datta Sai a couple of years back in Udaipur. Sai works as Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. Her husband even played the role of her coach in the Australian Open second-round win over Isharani Baruah earlier this year in Sydney.

The Indian shuttler was grateful for the support that she has got from her husband. “I am lucky to have my husband in my corner, he played a major role in getting my team together as well. He travels with me to some of the tournaments and in the Australian Open even sat as my coach in one of the matches.

“It really helps as a partner to have someone who understands the game. He watches a lot more sport that what I do. I am really grateful that he plays a major role in my life,” Sindhu added.

PV Sindhu’s title/medal wins every year (till date)

2013: BWF World Championships bronze medal

2014: BWF World Championships bronze medal

2016: Rio Olympics silver medal, China Open title

2017: BWF World Championships silver medal, India Open title, Korea Open title

2018: BWF World Championships silver medal, BWF World Tour Finals

2019: BWF World Championships gold medal

2021: Tokyo Olympics bronze medal

2022: Singapore Open title, Swiss Open title, Syed Modi International title

2024: Syed Modi International title

2026: Japan Open, Hylo Open