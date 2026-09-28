PV Sindhu questions the Asian Games 2026 schedule after defeat against Chen Yufei, says…

Star Indian athlete PV Sindhu criticized the Asian Games 2026 schedule after defeat against Chen Yufei. Scroll down to read the full story.

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PV Sindhu raises concerns over Asian Games 2026 schedule

PV Sindhu had a tiring Saturday at the Asian Games. Her first match was delayed, and her second match was moved to another court. She finished her matches at around 1 AM.

PV Sindhu criticises the Asian Games 2026 schedule after losing to Cehn Yufei in the quarterfinal

She reached her hotel at about 1:30 AM. After dinner and some recovery work, Sindhu went to sleep close to 3 AM. She woke up at 9 AM on Sunday and started preparing for her quarterfinal against Chen Yufei. “I haven’t experienced something like this at a major championship.”

“The scheduling was not really well organised is what I feel,” she added after losing to Chinese in the Asian Games 2026.

PV Sindhu’s long Saturday seemed to affect her during her quarterfinal against Chen Yufei on Sunday. Sindhu started the match well and used strong smashes to take control of the first game.

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Chen Yufei’s long rallies tire Sindhu as India finish the Asian Games without an individual badminton medal

However, Chen fought back and Sindhu lost the match 21-11, 18-21, 10-21. With her defeat, India’s badminton campaign at the Asian Games comes to an end.

Chen Yufei played long rallies in the second and third games. This made Sindhu more tired and she could not keep up. Sindhu lost the match, which ended India’s badminton campaign. Before her match, Unnati Hooda also lost to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 16-21, 21-14, 17-21 in the women’s singles quarterfinal.

India won only a bronze medal in the men’s team event. The country did not win any individual badminton medal at the Asian Games for the first time since 2014.

Sindhu did not blame the match schedule for her loss. But she said that she did not get enough time to recover. Many other players also had concerns about the schedule.