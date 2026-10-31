Rahul Dravid and Saina Nehwal among the recommendations for Amdavad CWG 2030 organising committee

From the private sector, Jinal Mehta and Ananya Birla, who are associated with managing two Indian Premier League teams, have also been suggested

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/rahul-dravid-and-saina-nehwal-among-the-recommendations-for-amdavad-cwg-2030-organising-committee-8540959/ Copy

File photo of Rahul Dravid. (Photo: IANS)

Former Indian batter and head coach Rahul Dravid and Olympic medal winning former Badminton player Saina Nehwal have been nominated by the Sports Ministry to the proposed Organising Committee for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The two sporting personalities will represent the athletes’ community as India begins preparations for the centenary edition of the multi-sport event.

The Sports Ministry has also recommended two representatives from the private sector, Jinal Mehta and Ananya Birla, for the committee. Mehta is associated with Gujarat Titans, while Birla is part of the consortium that owns Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The organising committee is expected to be headed by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha are likely to serve as vice-chairpersons. Senior Gujarat bureaucrat M Thennarasan has been appointed chief executive officer.

The inclusion of Dravid and Nehwal is expected to bring sporting experience into the planning and organisation of the Games. “The idea is to get good, credible names in the governance structure. Rahul and Saina come with impeccable credibility. Their inclusion will bring athletes’ voice to the planning and delivery phase,” a source told The Indian Express.

Nehwal has a strong connection with the Commonwealth Games. She won the women’s singles badminton gold medal at the 2010 Delhi Games, becoming the first Indian woman to win the title. She defeated Malaysia’s Wong Mew Choo in the final, helping India finish second in the medal tally with 101 medals.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist retired from professional badminton and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020. She is also contesting the Indian Olympic Association’s Athletes’ Commission elections under the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit category.

Dravid, meanwhile, has remained involved in Indian sport beyond cricket. After his playing career, he coached the Indian men’s team and guided them to the 2024 T20 World Cup title. He has also worked with the GoSports Foundation and supported the development of Olympic and Paralympic athletes through the Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad and are expected to feature 17 sports. It will be the first time India hosts the event since the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

The new organising structure is different from the 2010 model, which did not have athlete or private-sector representatives. That edition faced serious criticism over its organisation and allegations of corruption. The inclusion of sporting figures and corporate representatives is expected to bring more experience and accountability to the preparations for 2030.