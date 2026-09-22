SAI helps out Asian Games 2026 athletes facing accommodation problems in Aichi-Nagoya

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) helped Indian athletes regarding the accommodation problems in Aichi-Nagoya at the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Some athletes have been provided cabins on luxury ship docked in Nagoya (Image caption - PTI)

On Tuesday, The Sports Authority of India (SAI) opened up on the issue of accommodation and provides support for the Indian athletes, who are competing at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) reached out to them, helping the athletes with the arrangements of transportation facilities for shooters. They also helped coaches and support staff with the rooms, who were facing issues regarding the accommodation by the Organising Committee.

SAI also added that it also arranged cars to help the players with the medical team move efficiently between important matches and competition for the betterment of the athletes.

“A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, has been deployed at the airport to welcome arriving athletes, coaches and support staff,” the SAI said in a press release.

The help desk’s main job is to support athletes with check-in steps when they arrive. It also offers drinks and snacks, plus clear advice on how to reach the competition sites and hotels.

The shooting range sits in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture. It is more than 75 kilometres away from Nagoya.

Some shooters have said the local organisers did not always provide transport on time. This made it hard for them to stick to their practice and match plans.

“Transport services (have been) provided to support Indian shooters – travel to and from competition venues,” the SAI said.

“Rooms have been arranged for coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the Organising Committee due to limited availability,” it added.

Indian shooting star Rudrankksh Patil shared the athletes’ routines and problems they faced regarding the accommodation in Japan, before the Asian Games. “Right. So, while we were going from Bhopal to Delhi and from Delhi to Japan via Hong Kong, so it was a long travel for us from Bhopal to Delhi. Our flight had some issues and we did an emergency landing in Jaipur.”

“From there, we took a car to six hours bus and then we went to Delhi. Next day, we had our flight. In the evening, we took the flight. We came to Japan. It was almost five hours flight to Hong Kong, six hours, seven hours halt in Hong Kong. And then again, from Hong Kong to Japan, it was five hours.”

“And after reaching over here, within five minutes, everything was cleared. We went to the welcoming centre. It took us three hours to wait for the bus over there. At 1 or 2, 2 or 3 a.m., we started leaving for the hotel. We reached the hotel around 4, 3.30 or something like it took us 45 minutes, 50 minutes. After reaching the hotel, we realised that the hotel which we have booked is not our hotel.”

“We only have a couple of rooms over there and that was supposed to be the best hotel. And our coaches were fighting over there that if you can give us the confirmation for the best hotel, then why, how are you shifting us to some other hotel? So, apparently, they had that village thing that one hotel was the main hotel and everything, every other hotels were connected to that hotel. And whatever room was empty, they were supposed to give us in that way.”

“It did not work in reservation’s way. So, it was quite disappointing to know that, but we had a hotel beside the main hotel and our coaches promptly decided that every shoot, the rooms are very small.”