Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty create history, win first-ever China Masters title, Second Super 750 of the season

Satwik and Chirag make a stunning comeback to beat China's pair and win the China Masters title in a thrilling three-game final. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/satwiksairaj-rankireddy-chirag-shetty-create-history-win-first-ever-china-masters-title-second-super-750-of-the-season-8518153/ Copy

Satwik-Chirag clinch China Masters title for India

Big update for Badminton fans as Indian badminton stars and one of the finest players of all time, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty register an iconic win over China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu to win the China Masters Super 750 title.

The Indian duo showed a poor performance as they lost the first game 11-21. Meanwhile, they showed impressive performances in the next two games, which helped them to seal the match in 70 minutes. The score of the second game was 21-13 and the third game was 21-17.

Satwik and Chirag bounce back after losing the first game

The amazing duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty found themselves in trouble as they had a busy week. At the beginning of the match, China’s duo He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu got a brilliant start at the beginning as they got strong support from the home crowd and won the first game easily.

However, the Indians did not give up. Having played two China Masters finals before, Satwik and Chirag used their experience to bounce back. They played much better in the second game, won it and took the match into the final game.

Satwik and Chirag win a thrilling decider to clinch the China Masters title

The deciding game was closely fought, with both pairs fighting hard for every point. He and Ren had the better start, but Satwik and Chirag stayed close and made it 7-7. The score was 16-17 late in the game, but the Indian pair raised their game at the right time. They won five points in a row and finished the match in 70 minutes.

The win adds another big moment to their 2026 season. Satwik and Chirag had earlier won the Singapore Open in May. This comeback win against the Chinese pair will give them more confidence as they prepare to defend their Asian Games gold medal later this month.