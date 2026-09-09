Shooter Rahi Sarnobat eyes 2018 golden encore at Asian Games 2026 | EXCLUSIVE

Rahi Sarnobat was the first-ever Indian woman shooter to win an individual medal at the Asian Games eight years back.

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Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat.

Asian Games 2026: Veteran shooter Rahi Sarnobat has a special relationship with Asian Games. Around 8 years back in Palembang, Rahi had become the first ever Indian shooter to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games – coming out on top in the women’s 25m pistol event. But took a turn for the worst which forced her to miss the next Asian Games in Hangzhou back in 2023.

The 35-year-old from Kolkapur was nearly forced to quit the spot around 4 years back due to a debilitating neuropathic pain syndrome. After rising to world No. 1 ranking in 2021, just a year later she woke up one morning unable to move her right leg. It was a chronic condition affecting her nerves which ruled her out of shooting for nearly a year.

She began to slowly fight her way back from 2023 as training for even ‘one minute’ used to be painful. Rahi Sarnobat is now ready to return to Asian Games 2026 event in the high-profile women’s 25m sport pistol event with double Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh.

In an exclusive interview to India.com ahead of the Asian Games 2026, Rahi Sarnobat speaks about her second coming and return to a familiar tournament. “Actually, I started shooting after my illness in 2020, at the end of 2023, I think. And when I started, it was like almost one minute a day, and which was pretty much unrealistic, to be honest, in terms of that showed me that one minute is nothing,” Rahi Sarnobat told India.com.

“On the other hand, I was thinking about getting back into the team. So that was pretty unrealistic at that point of time because reality was something different than what I’ve thought,” she added.

Our shooters bring more glory home. India congratulates Rahi Sarnobat for the well-deserved Gold in the 25m Air Pistol event at the @asiangames2018. pic.twitter.com/LfZoR1dtvh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2018

Rahi slowly started to build up her endurance and started to get back to her best last year. She won a gold medal in the 2025 National Games in Uttarakhand to return to the national shooting squad for Cairo World Championships, Ningbo and Munich World Cups and 2025 Asian Championships. The Kolhapur shooter went on to win the selection trials in 2026 and helped her rise to third place in the rankings behind only Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker.

“Life and health in general is pretty unpredictable. So, of course, things did not go as per plan. Many times we had to go back and forth and many times our plan failed. We had to replan and reschedule everything. So, it took me almost one year to reach up to a few hours of training. Whereas, as professionals, we spend actually a whole day training,” Rahi Sarnobat revealed about her struggles.

“Even after training a few hours a day, I was unable to live my normal life after that because I used to feel so fatigued and so tired that I used to sleep many hours after that,” she said.

Asian Games feels like second coming for me: Rahi Sarnobat

Rahi is now one of the most senior shooters in the India’s 30-member contingent. She feels that Asian Games is like a ‘second coming’ for her.

“Asian Games feels like a second coming for me. Frankly speaking, just to be able to shoot again and to be able to shoot enough that I am back in the India team is actually a big deal for me because a few years back, I couldn’t think about even handling the pistol again,” Rahi said.

Asked to recall her emotions from eight years back when she was at the top of the podium at Asian Games 2018, Rahi Sarnobat said, “It was first gold medal that Indian women won for shooting. I did not know that at all. Okay. So I was just doing my job. I was just doing what I was trained for, what I was taught to do.

“And that resulted into something like first goal for India shooting. But as I have said earlier as well, that I am in general pretty composed person. So nothing can really overwhelm me,” she added.