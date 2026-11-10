Shourya Ambure becomes first Indian to win track medal at Youth Olympics, claims bronze in 100m hurdles event

Shourya clocked a season-best timing of 13.59 to bag the bronze medal at Dakar

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/shourya-ambure-becomes-first-indian-to-win-track-medal-at-youth-olympics-claims-bronze-in-100m-hurdles-event-8543590/ Copy

Shourya Ambure poses with the bronze medal after winning women's 100m hurdles event at the Summer Youth Olympics. (Photo: X)

India’s Shourya Ambure created history at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in the Senegalese capital of Dakar by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles on Sunday. The 17-year-old became the first Indian woman to win an athletics medal at an Olympic event and this is a major occasion for Indian track and field.

Shourya was India’s sole representative from track and field athlete at the Youth Games. She clocked a personal best of 13.59 seconds to finish third in the final. She narrowly missed out on the silver medal, with France’s Anna Peeters finishing second in 13.57 seconds. China’s Zhang Keyi claimed the gold medal with a wind-assisted timing of 13.17 seconds.

SHOURYA AMBURE STORMS INTO FINALS! She clocked her Personal Best of 13.77s in Women’s 100m Hurdles SF at Youth Olympics 2026! BIG FINALS TODAY AT 10:11 PM IST ⚡️ https://t.co/cMjDDiDPox — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) November 8, 2026

Ambure had already produced an impressive performance in the semi-finals, where she clocked 13.77 seconds to finish second behind Peeters and secure her place in the final. She improved her timing by 0.18 seconds in the medal race to secure the bronze.

Her performance also saw her set a new Under-18 national record in the event. The Maharashtra athlete’s achievement was particularly special given the challenges she faced during her preparations for the competition.

Ambure suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in December 2025 during a training session. She underwent surgery earlier this year and had to work through a difficult rehabilitation period before returning to competition.

Speaking after winning the medal, she said she had been working towards the achievement for four years.

“I actually tore my ACL in December 2025, so it’s been very, very difficult to get out of my rehab. I’m really proud of myself that I could come here at the Youth Olympics and even medal,” she said.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since 2022. For four years, I’ve been working for this medal. I’m so, so happy.”

The bronze medal was India’s fifth athletics medal in Youth Olympic history. Before Ambure, Durgesh Kumar Pal and Arjun Kumar won silver medals at the 2010 edition in Singapore. Suraj Panwar and Praveen Chithravel also won medals at the 2018 Games in Buenos Aires.

Ambure’s is definitely a promising talent and . She had previously won bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships in 2025 and the Asian Youth Games.

Her medal also took India’s overall tally at Dakar 2026 to eight, comprising three silver and five bronze medals. The result further highlighted the progress of India’s young athletes on the international stage.

List of medals won by Indian athletes at the Youth Olympics

Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada: Judo, women’s 63 kg silver.

Tanvi Patri: Badminton, women’s singles silver.

Taniya: Beach Wrestling, women’s 75 kg silver.

Dhinidhi Desinghu: Swimming, women’s 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle bronze medals.

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu: Wushu, women’s Changquan combined bronze.

Tirthank Pegu: Swimming, men’s 200m butterfly bronze.

Shourya Ambure: Athletics, women’s 100m Hurdles bronze.