Simran Sharma returns, Payal Nag and Sheetal Devi to lead archery charge as India announce Asian Para Games 2026 contingent

The Indian contingent is sending 166-athlete contingent to the Asian Para Games at Aichi and Nagoya

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File photos of Sheetal Devi (L) and Simran Sharma (R). (Photo: IANS)

The Sports Ministry has announced a 166-member Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Para Games 2026 at Aichi and Nagoya in Japan. Just a couple of weeks ago, the able-bodied athletes brought home a total of 85 medals and finished fourth in the overall medal tally. The Indians had won 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.

Something similar will be expected from the Para athletes at the Asian Para Games 2026 which will run for six days from October 18 to 24. This will be the fifth edition of the games with a total of 45 nations participating in the competition. Nagoya City’s newly renovated Paloma Mizuho Stadium will be opening and closing ceremony venue.

Avani Lekhara, Payal Nag and Suhas Yathiraj among others to lead India’s charge

The 166-member Indian contingent will be led by two-time Paralympic medallist Avani Lekhara who will once again be India’s top contender for a gold medal. She will be joined by Paris 2024 bronze medallist Mona Agarwal who recently secured qualification to the 2028 LA Paralympics by clinching a second place finish on the podium in the World Championships in Korea.

In Para archery, armless compound archer Sheetal Devi, a two-time gold medallist at the previous edition in Hangzhou, will be joined India’s first-ever quadruple amputee archer Payal Nag, the 18-year-old sensation who was all over the news earlier this year for beating Sheetal at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok.

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Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Pramod Bhagat will lead the charge for the Para badminton contingent along with Paris 2024 silver medallist Suhas Yathiraj. The badminton contingent has a strength of 28 – 17 men and 11 women – who have been provided with a support staff of 11 people. Bhavina Patel will headline the Para table tennis contingent.

Simran Sharma returns in Para athletics contingent

Paris 2024 bronze medallist Simran Sharma, whose gold medal at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships last year was snatched after her guide Umar Saifi was found positive of doping, has been granted a return to the Para athletics squad, but with a new partner named Shivam.

Para-athletics makes up the largest contingent with a total of 62 athletes heading to Aichi and Nagoya for the continental showpiece. 46 men and 16 women athletes have been given a support staff of 36 people.

Overall, with 94 team officials and a support staff of 15 members, India’s total at the Asian Games will be 275 across 10 disciplines.