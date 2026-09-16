Sports Ministry confirms spending staggering 700+ crores on Indian athletes for upcoming Asian Games

Sports Ministry reveals over Rs 700 crore spent on India's Asian Games 2026 preparations, including training, equipment and international exposure

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Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya speaks during the send-off ceremony for the Asian Games 2026 at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

The Sports Ministry has spent more than Rs 700 crore over the last three years on preparing Indian athletes for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The ministry said Rs 702.86 crore has been spent through the Annual Competition and Training Calendar on training, equipment, international exposure and other support for athletes. A further Rs 97.84 crore has been spent through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The biggest part of the spending has gone towards international competition exposure. Around Rs 251.4 crore was used to give Indian athletes opportunities to compete overseas and prepare against strong opposition. Another Rs 118.3 crore was spent on domestic training.

N S Johal, CEO of TOPS, said the preparations have given the Indian contingent good momentum ahead of the Games.

“There is good momentum across disciplines and the contingent features a lot of debutants which is as TOPS CEO, a very proud thing for me,” Johal said.

“The gestation period in sport is high and when young athletes are able to enter the top level early, it is a very good sign for the future,” he added.

India will send 501 athletes to the Asian Games, including 267 men and 234 women, across 36 sports. The contingent also has 265 support staff.

The Games will feature 310 athletes making their Asian Games debut. Among the young names attracting attention are 18-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, paddler Syndrela Das, badminton player Ayush Shetty and judoka Asmita Dey.

Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is 15, is also part of India’s contingent, although he is not funded by the Sports Ministry.

Johal said preparations had been closely monitored through regular meetings. “Since January this year, we have had nine coordination meetings of the Target Asian Games Group and the whole effort has been to provide athletes with the best possible environment despite the administrative challenges posed by issues in various federations,” he said.

He also pointed to the role of the Khelo India programme in developing India’s next generation of athletes.

“The biggest takeaway has been that despite everything that goes on, the focus has not wavered from the athletes. We have 65 athletes in the contingent who have come through Khelo India which is our baseline sports system,” Johal said.

TOPS has also focused on sports science support, with physios, doctors and mental health experts travelling with the teams. Around one-third of the authorised support staff comes from sports science backgrounds.

“Every team has women’s support staff. One third of the authorised support staff is from sports sciences. These are the little things we have worked on to ensure balance in the contingents,” Johal said.

India won a record 106 medals at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze. The 2026 Games begin on September 19, with the Indian contingent looking to build on that performance.