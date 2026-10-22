Star athlete Ravi Budigina wins third medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2026

India's star athlete Ravi Budigina won his third medal for his country at the Asian Para Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ravi Budigina wins third medal for India at the Asian Para Games 2026 (Image - X)

Indian swimmer Ravi Budigina won his third medal at the Asian Para Games on Thursday. He won bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle S13 event. Three other Indian swimmers also won medals on the same day. Their wins took India’s total medal count in swimming to 10. However, India is still waiting to win its first gold medal in swimming.

The 18-year-old Ravi finished the men’s 50m freestyle race in 25.89 seconds and came third. He is from Andhra Pradesh and has a vision problem. Ravi had already won two silver medals earlier in the week. He finished second in the men’s 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle events. With his bronze medal on Thursday, he won three medals at the Asian Para Games.

Kapil Kumar won a silver medal in the men’s 400m freestyle S10 event. The 26-year-old finished the race in 4 minutes and 38.44 seconds. Japan’s Akito Minai won gold after finishing in 4 minutes and 27.44 seconds. He also set a new Games record. Iran’s Shahin Izadyar finished third and won bronze with a time of 4 minutes and 38.65 seconds.

Swatik Patil also won a bronze medal for India. He finished third in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB9 event with a time of 1 minute and 13.77 seconds. Iran’s Sina Zeyghaminejad won gold after finishing in 1 minute and 9.47 seconds. His teammate Shahin Izadyar took silver with a time of 1 minute and 13.23 seconds. Swatik’s medal added to India’s total in swimming.

Tejas Nandakumar also won bronze in the men’s 100m backstroke S7 event. He finished the race in 1 minute and 18.58 seconds. China’s Jingsong Ruan won gold and set a new Games record with a time of 1 minute and 12.16 seconds. Singapore’s Soong Wei Toh finished second and won silver after clocking 1 minute and 16.09 seconds. Tejas came third to win bronze for India.

Tejas is from Karnataka and was born with a condition that affects his legs. He competed against swimmers from other countries and finished among the top three in his event. His bronze medal gave India another reason to celebrate at the Asian Para Games.