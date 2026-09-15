Syndrela Das opens up on aim to win gold in Asian Games 2026, says ‘I am looking…’

Star Indian Table Tennis player Syndrela Das opens up to set her aim, winning gold for India in the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Syndrela Das aims to win gold for India in the Asian Games 2026

Star player Syndrela Das achieved a huge milestone in her table tennis career as she received a call-up in India’s senior women’s team for the Asian Games. She is looking for gold for India in the sport at the age of 17 and wants to break into the world’s top 50 as soon as possible in Japan.

Speaking about her ranks, she ranked No. 99 in the ITTF women’s singles rankings and No. 27 in the youth girls’ singles rankings. However, she will be heading to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan with a good confidence and mindset to conquer her opponents in the historic tournament.

Syndrela Das eyes Asian Games gold, top-50 ranking after breakthrough season

Well, it’s time to discuss her achievements. She won both the women’s singles and U-19 girls’ singles titles at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships. In the previous times, she defeated experienced Indian star Manika Batra in a women’s singles match at the Ultimate Table Tennis.

While speaking to PTI, Syndrela said, “For the country, of course, I am looking forward to the Asian Games and we would try to clinch the gold, of course. But personally, I would try to get into the top 50 as fast as possible.”

Syndrela expressed her feeling regarding the selection and revealed that her selection in the national side makes this season her “best” one yet, but there still remains a lot to learn.

“I would say this season is going very well because I have been selected for the Asian Games, Commonwealth Championships and also the Youth Olympics,” she said.

“And by far also I am in the senior team now, so I would say this season would be the best for me. Of course, I have lost many matches, many I have won, and there is a lot to learn, so this is how I would analyse it,” she added.

Syndrela Das banks on mental training, match analysis to turn mistakes into success

Ahead of the Asian Games 2026, she is focusing on mental training and also looking to analyzing her mistakes made in matches to convert them into success is the key for her.

“When there is off-season (time), I always focus on my fitness training and also mental training because it is equally important as my health.”

“I train in the morning for like 3-4 hours and also in the evening for 2-3 hours. That’s how every day goes, and I also have fitness and gym like each day,” she said.

“When I play each tournament, of course, after that, I go back and analyse them with my coach, and as per that, I improve every day. Every single day, the mistakes I make in a match, I try to fix those every day in practice,” she added.

“And that’s what I know. Every day, if I practice like this in a match, slowly, slowly, it will convert the mistake into success,” Syndrela concluded.