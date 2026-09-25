Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Joseph announces BIG reward for Vithya Ramraj and Vishal T. K, after winning silver medal for India in the Asian Games 2026

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Joseph announces big rewards for Vithya Ramraj and Vishal T.K after their silver medal win for India at the Asian Games 2026.

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TM CM Vijay announces reward for Indian athletes

The Indian contingents are delivering an exceptional performance in the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Day 6 of the event, where the athletes are aiming to increase the medal count to move forward and drop their brilliance for India.

However, yesterday, Day 5 of the Asian Games, the Indian fans and side witnessed a memorable moment at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. The reason behind it was, the Indian side added two medals in the mixed 4x400m relay team, where they secured silver medals.

Meanwhile, the athlete of the Indian side, whose name was Seema Kumari, won bronze in the women’s 10,000m final. The Indian quartet of M R Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj and Manu TS clocked 3:14.46 to finish second.

Earlier in the day, Seema Kumari created history by winning bronze in the women’s 10,000m final.

Seema finished the race in 32:50.05, while Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won gold in 32:39.18. Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka claimed silver with a time of 32:41.54.

Seema’s medal ended India’s 16-year wait for a women’s 10,000m medal at the Asian Games. The country’s previous medals in the event came at the 2010 Guangzhou Games, where Preeja Sreedharan won gold and Kavita Raut took silver.

After this massive achievement and exceptional performance, the Indian athletes from the relay team, Vithya Ramraj and Vishal T. K, are ready to receive a big reward from Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

In a social media post, Tamil Nadu’s CM C. Joseph Vijay announced a Rs.50 Lakh cash reward each for the pair.

The duo also get support from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu through its ELITE Sports Persons Scheme. Under this scheme, selected top athletes from the state receive an annual scholarship of Rs. 30 lakh. The scheme currently supports 50 athletes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has also announced cash rewards for other state athletes. Badminton player Hariharan, who was part of India’s bronze medal-winning men’s team, will receive Rs. 30 lakh. Cricketer G. Kamalini, who helped India win gold in the women’s cricket event, will get Rs. 75 lakh.