Tanvi Sharma eyes top 20 spot as Treesa-Gayatri suffer final heartbreak at Syed Modi International 2026

Tanvi Sharma misses the women's singles title but is set to enter the world top 20, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffer a close defeat in the Syed Modi International 2026 final.

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Tanvi Sharma eyes top 20 after Syed Modi final run

Tanvi Sharma finished second in the women’s singles at the Syed Modi International. She lost 21-11, 12-21, 15-21 to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the final on Sunday.

Tanvi played very well in the first game. She hit hard and fast shots and won it 21-11. She looked strong and full of power. Fans were happy with her start.

But Supanida came back in the second game. She slowly found her best play. At one time she was down 6-9. Then she turned the game around and won it 21-12. This made the match go to a third and last game.

The third game was very close till 14-14. Both players fought hard for every point. Then the world No. 26 stepped up. She won seven of the next eight points and won the title 21-15.

Even though Tanvi lost, she has a lot to be happy about. She is likely to move into the world top 20 in the next BWF rankings. She will become the second-youngest Indian after PV Sindhu to do this at 17. That is a big feat for such a young player.

This run was also very good for the young star. She wanted her second Super 300 title of the season. She did not win it, but she showed she can fight with the best players in the world.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also lost in the women’s doubles final. They were the last time winners. They lost in a very close match to Indonesia’s Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine.

Treesa and Gayatri came very close to winning. They saved four game points from 16-20 down to take the first game 24-22. The crowd cheered loud for them.

The Indian pair lost the second game 12-21. But they looked in full control of the last game after taking a 19-14 lead. It looked like they would win.

But the 19-year-old Indonesian pair made a great comeback. They fought back and won the match 22-24, 21-12, 21-19. They stopped the Indian pair from winning a third straight Syed Modi International title.

It was a sad end for Treesa and Gayatri. They tried their best till the last point.

Results, Finals:

Women’s singles: Supanida Katethong, Thailand, beat Tanvi Sharma, India, 11-21, 21-12, 21-15

Women’s doubles: Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine, Indonesia, beat Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, India, 22-24, 21-12, 21-19