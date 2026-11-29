Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand denied third consecutive Syed Modi women’s doubles title as Indian duo lose to Indonesia in final

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a three-game defeat to Indonesia's Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine in the women's doubles final

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India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in action against Ukraine's Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr during the women's doubles semi-final match at the Syed Modi India International 2026 badminton tournament at the BBD U.P. Badminton Academy in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, November 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand missed out on a third consecutive Syed Modi International women’s doubles title after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Indonesia’s Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine in the final in Lucknow on Sunday, November 29.

The Indian pair squandered a five-point advantage in the deciding game to go down 24-22, 12-21, 19-21 in a contest that lasted 69 minutes. Treesa and Gayatri were leading 19-14 in the third game and appeared close to securing another title, but the Indonesian pair produced a strong finish to turn the match around.

The Indians struggled to close out the contest despite having the advantage. Meida and Nastine won seven consecutive points from 14-19 to seal the deciding game and deny the home pair another crown.

The first game was closely contested, with Treesa and Gayatri trailing 16-20 before fighting back to save four game points. They eventually took the game 24-22 after showing better control in the closing stages.

However, the Indonesian pair responded in the second game, using their speed and attacking play to put the Indian duo under pressure. They took the game 21-12 to force a decider.

Gayatri’s shoulder discomfort also appeared to affect India’s attacking options, leaving much of the responsibility on Treesa to produce winners from the back court. The Indonesian pair made good use of their movement and net play to keep the Indians on the defensive.

The defeat ended Treesa and Gayatri’s hopes of completing a hat-trick of titles at the tournament. The Indian duo had won the 2024 and 2025 editions and were looking to continue their run in Lucknow.

Last year, Treesa and Gayatri successfully defended their title by defeating Japan’s Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe in the women’s doubles final. The Indian pair won the contest in three games to retain their crown.

Their campaign this year had started with a comfortable 21-9, 21-8 victory over fellow Indians Shreya Balaji and Pranavi Natarajan in the second round. They then received a walkover from France’s Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante in the quarter-finals after the seventh-seeded pair withdrew due to illness.

In the semi-finals, Treesa and Gayatri came from a game down to defeat Ukraine’s third seeds Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr 13-21, 21-10, 21-12.

The Indian pair had also enjoyed a successful year, winning a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi in August. However, their bid for another Syed Modi title ended with a disappointing finish in Lucknow.