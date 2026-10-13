Union ministry to fund CWG and Asian Games 2026 medallist Murali Sreeshankar’s ligament surgery in London

Murali Sreeshankar will undergo ankle ligament reconstruction surgery in London after winning silver at the 2026 Asian Games with the Central government set to cover his treatment costs

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Title : Nagoya: Asian Games 2026 - Men’s Long Jump Medal Ceremony Caption : Nagoya: India's silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar poses with his medal following the men's long jump at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Nagoya, Japan on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

The Centre and the Union Sports Ministry will cover the cost of Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar’s surgery in London, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi confirmed on Monday. The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the Asian Games 2026 and will undergo ligament reconstruction surgery.

Gopi said the government was providing full financial and logistical support to Sreeshankar for his treatment and rehabilitation. The surgery is scheduled for October 13 at the Fortius Clinic in London under sports orthopaedic surgeon Pieter D’Hooghe.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for ensuring the necessary support for the athlete. He also wished Sreeshankar a quick recovery and expressed hope that the long jumper would return to competition after completing his treatment.

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Sreeshankar’s injury came during the men’s long jump final at the Asian Games. He had produced a jump of 8.07 metres in his second attempt, which eventually earned him the silver medal. However, he injured his ankle during his fourth attempt and had to withdraw from his remaining two jumps.

China’s Shi Yuhao won gold with a jump of 8.17 metres, while Uzbekistan’s Anvar Anvarov claimed bronze with 8.06 metres.

Sreeshankar had a strong season before the injury, winning silver medals at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in 2026.

At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he recorded a best jump of 8.09 metres to finish second in the men’s long jump. Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle won gold with 8.15 metres, while Scotland’s Stephen Mackenzie took bronze with 8.08 metres. The result made Sreeshankar the first Indian men’s long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals, following his silver at Birmingham 2022.

He continued that form at the Asian Games, held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Sreeshankar registered a jump of 8.07 metres to win silver, finishing behind China’s Shi Yuhao, who recorded 8.17 metres. The medal was another important achievement for the Indian athlete, who had also won silver at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

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His performances at both events showed that he had returned to a high level after missing the Paris 2024 Olympics because of a serious knee injury. He underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in April 2024 before working his way back to international competition.