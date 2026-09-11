US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth straight final, to face No 2 Elena Rybakina for title

Star player Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula to face No. 2 Elena Rybakina in her fourth consecutive US Open 2026 final. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sabalenka, Rybakina set up US Open 2026 final vs Jessica Pegula

Star player Aryna Sabalenka showcased a brilliant performance against Jessica Pegula, which helped her to take a victory and unlock the fourth consecutive final of the US Open.

The Belarusian star, who will lose her world No. 1 ranking to Elena Rybakina even if she wins the title, produced a dominant display in a 7-5, 6-2 win over Jessica Pegula at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka has also beaten Pegula at the same venue during her US Open title runs in 2024 and 2025.

Sabalenka books US Open final spot, awaits Rybakina-Gauff winner

Sabalenka is aiming to become only the third woman after Chris Evert and Serena Williams to win three consecutive US Open titles. She hit 29 winners, including seven aces, and used her powerful groundstrokes to keep third-seeded Pegula under constant pressure.

However, now it’s time to see her rival in the finals of the US Open as the semifinal is scheduled between Rybakina and fourth-seeded Coco Gauff in Saturday’s title match.

After an impressive performance and a big victory, she reflected on it and said: “I’m super happy I was able to play such tennis.”

“I was so desperate to win. I wanted it so badly,” she added.

Sabalenka overcomes Pegula to reach US Open final

Sabalenka and Pegula both served well in a close first set. Sabalenka struggled to make a breakthrough on Pegula’s serve and became frustrated at times.

The turning point came when Pegula served at 5-6. She fell 0-40 down but saved one set point. However, Sabalenka won the next point with a strong return, and Pegula then hit a forehand into the net to give Sabalenka the first set.

Sabalenka continued her strong start in the second set. She put pressure on Pegula’s second serve and broke her to take a 3-1 lead after hitting a powerful forehand into the corner.

She ended the match with another break, hitting a strong forehand on match point.

The loss was another disappointment for Pegula against Sabalenka at a Grand Slam. She lost to the Belarusian in the 2024 US Open final and last year’s semi-final.

Sabalenka, 28, has not enjoyed the best results since winning titles at Indian Wells and Miami in March. Her recent form has given Elena Rybakina a chance to take the world No. 1 ranking, which Sabalenka has held since October 2024.

Rybakina beats Gauff to set up US Open final against Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the final of the US Open 2026, after her brilliant performance against Coco Gauff in the semi-final. She lost the first round as her rival got an impressive start at the beginning of the match 3-0.

After the first-round setback, she backed her confidence and started showcasing her good gameplay in the match. She created trouble for her opponent in the match. With this dominant performance, she registered a victory in the second round 6-4.

She continued her dominance in the third round as well, with her attacking game-play in the final round. She put pressure on her rival, with impressive confidence. Her excellence and outstanding skills led her to a third round victory 6-4 to qualify for the finals of the tournament to face Aryna Sabalenka.