US Open 2026 finals Live Streaming details: When and where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton’s clash

Here are the live streaming details as Alexander Zverev is taking on Ben Shelton in the US Open 2026 finals. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open finals 2026 live-streaming details

The fans are ready for the one final match of the US Open 2026. The final match of the men’s singles will be played between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton. Whoever wins this game, will win the tournament.

Both players will try their best to perform well in the decider clash to win the tournament and stand tall as well. Speaking about their respective matches in the semi-final of the US Open 2026.

Ben Shelton played his semi-final clash against Frances Tiafoe, where he showcased a brilliant performance in the overall match. The first round was dominated by his rival Frances, because he displayed his attacking gameplay and calm mindset in the beginning round, which helped to win the first round. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton showcased his impressive performance in the rest of the rounds, which created big trouble for Frances Tiafoe. In the second, he turned the tables as he won the second round 6-3. In two remaining rounds, he continued his attacking approach and match-winning mindset, which helped to display the dominant performance in the match and won the rounds 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile, speaking about his rival Alexander Zverev’s performance in the semi-final clash, he faced Karen Khachanov, where he dominated him, since the beginning of the match. At the beginning, he grabbed the opportunity to dominate his rival with a calm mindset and winning approach. In the first round, he delivered an exceptional performance, which became the rest of the rounds easy for him. As put massive pressure on Karen Khachanov in the clash and defeated him in the match to qualify for the finals of the US Open 2026.

Here are all the details about Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match…

When is Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match going to take place?

The Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match will start on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Where is Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match going to take place?

The Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in New York City, United States.

What time will Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match start?

The Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match will begin at 11:30 PM.

Where can I watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match on TV in India?

The Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match will be available on TV Star Sports network in India.

How can I watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match in India?

The Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 match will be broadcast live on the JioHotstar app/website as well.