US Open 2026 finals Live Streaming details: When and where to watch Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka’s clash

Here are the live streaming details as Elena Rybakina is taking on Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2026 finals. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 fina clash live streaming details

The fans are ready for the one final match of the US Open 2026. The final match of the Women’s will be played between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. Whoever wins this game, will win the tournament.

However, World No. 2 Elena Rybakina knows she will have to play her best tennis to stop World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka from winning a third straight US Open title.

Read more: Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario sips on honey deuce as Zverev and Shelton book final spots at US Open 2026

Rybakina will face the top seed and two-time defending champion in the 2026 women’s singles final. She plans to stay aggressive, control the rallies and make sure Sabalenka does not take control of the match.

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar ahead of the Women’s Singles final, Rybakina said: “I guess the same spirit. I need to fight no matter how I’m going to feel on that day and give my best. We know each other pretty well and have played so many times against each other. Yeah, just try to stay aggressive in important moments, not wait for her to dictate the point, and try to stay on top of the rallies.”

Speaking about their performances in their respective, Elena Rybakina played her match against Coco Gauff, where in the first round, she found herself in difficulties as her opponent showcased attacking game play and won the first round 6-3.

Meanwhile, she backed her confidence and showed an incredible performance to overcome the setback she faced in the first round. She displayed her attacking gameplay in the second round and leveled the game by winning the round 6-4.

The round was an important one for both players as it would be the decider round of the match. Both players showcased impressive performances in the match. But, Elena Rybakina put in little extra effort and continued her dominance over Coco Gauff to win the round 6-4 and the match.

Now, it’s time to know Aryna Sabalenka’s match, where she competes against Jessica Pegula in the two rounds. In the first round, Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive performance and put pressure on her rival. She began the round with her attacking gameplay and positive mindset, which helped her defeat Jessica in the first round 7-5.

She showed the same confidence and delivered the same confidence in the second and final round of the match. The decider round was more on Aryna Sabalenka as she didn’t have a chance to make Jessica Pegula bounce back in the match and registered the victory in the match 6-2.

Here are all the details about Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match…

When is Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match going to take place?

The Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match will start on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Where is Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match going to take place?

The Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in New York City, United States.

What time will Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match start?

The Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match will begin at 1:30 AM.

Where can I watch Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match on TV in India?

The Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match will be available on TV Star Sports network in India.

How can I watch Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match in India?

The Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 match will be broadcast live on the JioHotstar app/website as well.