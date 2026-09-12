US Open 2026: Frances Tiafoe’s dream runs comes to crashing end as Ben Shelton sets up finale meeting with Alexander Zverev

After coming victorious in the all American semi-final, Ben Shelton will be hoping to emulate Andy Riddock and become the first from the USA to win an US Open title since 2003

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Ben Shelton roars after beating Frances Tiafoe in US Open 2026 semi-final. (Credits: X)

Ben Shelton came from a set down to beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe, who was on a dream run, by 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open 2026 semi-final and book his place in his first-ever Grand Slam final.

The all-American clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium lasted for more than three hours with Tiafoe making the better start before Shelton gradually took control of the match. Shelton finished with 18 aces and used his serve to put Tiafoe under pressure in the final three sets.

Tiafoe looked comfortable in the opening set. He took his chances when they came and managed to break Shelton to move ahead. Shelton, however, responded immediately in the second set. He found more consistency from the baseline and began winning the shorter points behind his powerful first serve.

After levelling the match at one set apiece, Shelton continued to apply pressure. He broke Tiafoe in the third set and did enough on his own serve to move within one set of the final.

The moment Ben Shelton beat Frances Tiafoe to reach his first Slam final at the U.S. Open Frances immediately walked over the net to congratulate his friend 🥹 Ben is the youngest American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick in 2005 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EwJNlOM4nk — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 12, 2026

The fourth set was the closest of the match. Both players held their serves for long periods, but Shelton kept forcing Tiafoe into difficult positions with his pace and aggressive returning. At 5-5, Shelton finally got the breakthrough. He then served out the match to complete the comeback.

The victory also continued Shelton’s impressive run through the tournament. The eighth seed opened his campaign by beating Tallon Griekspoor in four sets. He then got past Hubert Hurkacz in four sets before overcoming Denis Shapovalov in another four-set contest. Shelton defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round.

His biggest win came in the quarter-finals, where he defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller. Shelton won 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7), with the match finishing at 3:33 a.m.

Shelton’s win over Tiafoe now sets up a final against Alexander Zverev. The German defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6), in the other semi-final.

The final will be Shelton’s first Grand Slam title match. Zverev, meanwhile, will be playing in his third straight Grand Slam final. Shelton has lost all five of his previous meetings with Zverev, but this will be their first meeting at a Grand Slam.

After coming victorious in the all American semi-final, Ben Shelton will be hoping to emulate Andy Riddock and become the first from the USA to win an US Open title since 2003. Riddock was the last one to clinch the Grand Slam title 23 years ago. The finale will take place tomorrow on Sunday, September 13 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.