US Open 2026: Francis Tiafoe’s dream run continues as the American stuns Alex Michelsen to reach semi-finals

Frances Tiafoe’s dream run continued in the on-going 2026 US Open as he produced a stunning comeback win against fellow American Alex Michelsen to reaching the semi-finals in New York for the third time in his career. The 11th seed fought back from two sets down to win 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a match that lasted four hours and 38 minutes.

Tiafoe looked close to going out when Michelsen took control of the match. The 22-year-old had never gone this far at a Grand Slam before and was playing with confidence. He hit 21 aces and made the most of his chances early on. Tiafoe, however, refused to let the match slip away.

The turning point came in the third set. Michelsen was serving for the match at 5-4, but Tiafoe broke back and then won the set. From there, the American began to find his rhythm. His forehand started causing problems, and he played with more aggression as the match went on.

The fourth set went Tiafoe’s way, but the fifth was a battle. Michelsen led 3-0, yet Tiafoe stayed in the contest. The match finally went to a tie-break, where Tiafoe held his nerve to complete one of the biggest comebacks of his career.

The win means Tiafoe has now reached the US Open semi-finals in 2022, 2024 and 2026. His earlier runs ended against Carlos Alcaraz, but this time he is hoping for a different result. He will face either Alcaraz or fellow American Ben Shelton in the last four.

Tiafoe’s form has been building through the tournament. He defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the fourth round, winning 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6). That victory gave him the confidence to take on Michelsen, who had also been enjoying a strong run.

The American has also been one of the biggest crowd favourites in New York. His energy, attacking style and ability to connect with fans have made him a popular figure at the US Open. But this year, he is looking beyond just entertaining the crowd.

Tiafoe has said he feels he is a better player than he was during his previous semi-final appearances. He believes he has grown as a player and is now aiming for something bigger.

Andy Roddick remains the last American man to win the US Open, doing so in 2003. Tiafoe now has a chance to go one step closer to ending that long wait. Tiafoe will now await his semi-final opponent with the match set to take place on September 12 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.