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US Open 2026: Germany’s Alexander Zverev comfortably beats Karen Khachanov to reach third straight Grand Slam final

Khachanov was his toughest opponent in New York so far, but Zverev handled the big moments calmly

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: September 12, 2026, 8:26 AM IST
Alexander Zverev
File photo of Alexander Zverev. (Credits: X)

Alexander Zverev is through to the US Open 2026 final after beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets on Friday. The German, who is the top seed in New York, won 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) to book his place in another Grand Slam final.

The result also gives Zverev his third consecutive Grand Slam final appearance. He won the French Open earlier this year and then reached the Wimbledon final before making it to the championship match at Flushing Meadows. This is also his sixth Grand Slam final overall.

Read more: US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth straight final, to face No 2 Elena Rybakina for title

Zverev had to work hard to get to this stage. His campaign began with a five-set win over Lorenzo Sonego before he was pushed to five sets again by Quentin Halys in the second round. From there, however, he settled down and became much more convincing.

The German beat Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets before getting past Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(7-3) in the fourth round. He then defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 in the quarter-finals to reach the last four.

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Khachanov was his toughest opponent in New York so far, but Zverev handled the big moments well. The first set was decided by a single break, with Zverev taking his chance at 4-3 before serving out the set 6-3.

The second set went all the way to a tie-break. Zverev made the most of his serve and eventually took it 7-6(7). Khachanov refused to go away in the third set and even moved 5-2 ahead in the tie-break. He then had two set points at 6-4, but Zverev produced his best tennis when it mattered most.

The German won five points in a row to take the tie-break 8-6 and close out the match in three sets.

It was another sign of the composure Zverev has shown during the second half of the tournament. After spending more than 16 hours on court across his first five matches, he finished the semi-final without dropping a set.

Zverev will now face either Ben Shelton or Frances Tiafoe in Sunday’s final. He will be looking for his second Grand Slam title of the year and his first US Open crown. He had previously reached the final in New York in 2020, where he lost to Dominic Thiem.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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