US Open 2026: Maria Sharapova hands out women’s singles title to Elena Rybakina – Watch

Elena Rybakina ended Aryna Sabalenka’s run in New York and claimed her first US Open women’s singles title after a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win in the final on Saturday. The victory gave Rybakina her third Grand Slam title and also took her to the top of the world rankings.

The final was another big meeting between two of the strongest players on hard courts. Sabalenka came into the match as the two-time defending champion and was looking to win her third straight US Open title. She had also won 19 straight matches at Flushing Meadows before the final. Rybakina, however, produced a calm performance when it mattered most.

Rybakina made the better start and took the opening set 6-4. Her serve and powerful groundstrokes put Sabalenka under pressure, while she also did a good job of keeping the rallies under control.

Sabalenka fought back in the second set. The Belarusian raised her level and managed to force a deciding set by taking it 7-5. It looked like the momentum had shifted, but Rybakina did not allow the setback to affect her.

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The Kazakh returned strongly in the third set and quickly regained control. She broke Sabalenka’s rhythm and kept the pressure on from the baseline. Sabalenka struggled to find the same level she had shown in the second set, and Rybakina closed out the match 6-2.

The win completes a memorable Grand Slam season for Rybakina. She had already beaten Sabalenka in the Australian Open final earlier this year and now defeated her again in another major final. She has won both hard-court Grand Slam titles in 2026.

The victory also moves Rybakina to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She becomes the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach the top spot in women’s singles. Sabalenka’s 99-week run at No. 1 comes to an end.

It was a difficult end for Sabalenka in the tournament where she had been chasing history. She had won the US Open in 2024 and 2025 and was hoping to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win three consecutive titles in New York.

Rybakina stayed composed throughout the biggest moments. After dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the summer, she arrived in New York with questions over her fitness but went all the way to the title.

Her win gives her Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open titles. The French Open is now the only Grand Slam missing from her collection.