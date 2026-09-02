WATCH: Alexander Zverev survives huge US Open scare against Lorenzo Sonego in five-set thriller

Alexander Zverev survives a huge scare against Lorenzo Sonego at the US Open, winning a gruelling five-set battle after nearly five hours.

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Alexander Zverev survives a five-set thriller against Lorenzo Sonego. (Photo: X)

Top seed Alexander Zverev had to dig deep to stay alive at the US Open. The German came through a gruelling five-set battle against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-4 in a match that lasted 4 hours and 52 minutes.

The contest finished in the early hours of Wednesday morning and tested Zverev’s patience, fitness and composure.

Zverev survives first-round scare

Zverev was in danger of becoming the first men’s No. 1 seed to lose in the first round of a Grand Slam since 2003. That year, Lleyton Hewitt lost to Ivo Karlovic at Wimbledon. At the US Open, the last top seed to fall in the opening round was Stefan Edberg, who lost to Alexander Volkov in 1990.

For a long time on Tuesday night, it looked like history might repeat itself. Zverev created numerous chances but converted only five of 22 break points. Sonego moved well around the court and repeatedly found ways to hold serve under pressure.

Alexander Zverev completes the comeback ✅ pic.twitter.com/yqKM7gTtvS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2026

Sonego pushes Zverev to the limit

Zverev took the first set 6-4, but Sonego hit back to win the second 6-3.

In the third set, Zverev broke when Sonego served for the set at 5-4. He then led 7-6 in the tiebreak after producing big serves of 133 mph and 141 mph. However, Sonego won the next two points, before Zverev double-faulted to lose the set.

In the fourth set, Zverev broke for a 3-2 lead, only for Sonego to break back immediately. The Italian later led 5-4 and came within two points of winning the match. Zverev held his nerve, held serve and then broke to take the set 7-5.

Sonego had his hand or wrist checked before the final set but continued playing. Zverev secured the crucial break to lead 3-2 and stayed in front to close out the match 6-4.

Zverev opens up about gruelling battle

After the victory, Zverev admitted that the marathon contest had been one of the longest first-round matches of his career.

“Nearly five hours for a first round, I think this is the longest first-round match I’ve ever played in my life,” Zverev said. “So, credit to him. He played amazing tennis today, would have beaten a lot of players for sure, but I’m happy to be through.”

The German also explained why he felt the difficult battle could benefit him later in the tournament.

“Actually I’m happy that I won this kind of battle because this exactly the match that I needed,” he said.

“I struggled the last two tournaments, I didn’t play well and sometimes good things happen after you fight through one of these matches. So I’m hoping that will be the case for me at this tournament.”

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Zverev’s road ahead at the US Open

Zverev, who won the French Open earlier this year and reached the Wimbledon final, is playing as the No. 1 seed at a major for the first time after Jannik Sinner withdrew with a knee injury.

The German now has a 7-0 record against Sonego in their head-to-head meetings.

In the second round, Zverev will face France’s Quentin Halys. After such a demanding opening match, the German will hope the hard-fought victory gives him the confidence and momentum needed for a deep run in New York.