WATCH: Ankita, Kumkum and Kirti, the stars who won gold for India in the women’s recurve archery

Meet star Indian athletes Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti, who won a gold medal for India in the women's squash team event at the Asian Games 2026.

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India wins gold medal in women's recurve archery in the Asian Games 2026

Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 is going on, where the Indian athletes are showcasing an impressive for their side throughout this event. At the beginning, the Indian side kicked off this day by winning a gold medal for India in the women’s recurve archery.

The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti achieved this huge milestone for India on Day 13. They won this match against 10-time champions South Korea to clinch its first-ever gold at the Asian Games.

India created history by reaching the women’s recurve team final for the first time at the Asian Games. They beat South Korea 5-3 in tough conditions at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park to win the gold medal.

Meanwhile, India had earlier won bronze medal in the event in 2010 and 2022 after losing in the semi-finals. Before this final, South Korea had not lost an Asian games final since the first edition in 1982.

India reached the final after defeating China 5-1 in the semi-final. In the first set of the final, both teams scored 54 points, so they shared one point each.

Korea started the second set with 10, 9 and 9. India replied with a 10, but Kirti then scored 8. Ankita hit an important 10, while Korea scored 10, 9 and 9. India stayed in the fight, and Kumkum hit a 10 to level the set. The score was now 2-2.

In the third set, Korea started with an 8 but then scored 10 and 9. India started with a 10 and followed it with two 9s. Korea then hit three 8s, giving India a good chance. India took it, with Kirti scoring 8, Ankita 9 and Kumkum 10 to win the set and take a 4-2 lead.

Korea started the fourth set with two 9s and a 10. India scored 8, 8 and 9. Korea then hit 8, 9 and 9. In the final three shots, Kirti scored 9, Ankita scored 9 and Kumkum hit a 10. India tied the set and won the match 5-3 to claim the gold medal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya)

Well, it’s high time to know a little more about them and the milestones they have achieved in their respective careers.

The first athlete on the list is Kirti Sharma. Around two years of training at school, Kirti joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in 2022. Since then, she has continued her training and taken part in national competitions and selection trials. Her good performances helped her join India’s senior women’s recurve team.

Kirti has won one international medal so far. She won a bronze medal in the women’s recurve team event at the 2026 Asia Cup in Thailand.

The next on the list is Kumkum Anil Mohod. Kumkum is from Maharashtra, India. She trains in archery and performs well in national events and trials. Her good performances help her get a place in India’s senior women’s recurve team.

Kumkum makes her international debut in 2025. Since then, she has represented India in events like the Archery World Cup and other big competitions.

She has won two international medals so far, and both are gold medals.

Ankita Bhakat was born on June 17, 1998, in Kolkata, West Bengal. She started archery at the Calcutta Archery Club. In 2014, she joined the Tata Archery Academy and worked on her game.

Ankita played her first international event at the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then, she has played for India at the Asian Games, World Championships, World Cups and the Paris 2024 Olympics. She finished fourth in the mixed team event at the Paris Olympics and missed out on a medal.

Ankita has won 23 international medals, nine gold, four silver and 10 bronze. She won team gold at the 2019 World Archery Youth Championships. She also won team bronze at the 2023 Asian Games and team silver at the 2021 Asian Archery Championships.

Ankita is now a key player in India’s women’s recurve team. She continues to represent India in major archery events.