WATCH: Boxers Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal to battle for Asian Games 2026 gold after semifinal wins

Indian boxers Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal have stormed into the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match while Narendra had to settle for bronze in men's +90kg category.

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Indian boxer Parveen Hooda after reaching Asian Games 2026 65kg category final.

Asian Games 2026: Indian boxers continued the medal rush from the rings at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan on Tuesday. Men’s and women’s pugilists Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal punched their way into the gold medal bouts – securing at least a silver medal – in the 65kg and 80kg category respectively. Ankush became the first Indian male boxer in 8 years to enter the Asian Games final.

Parveen defeated China’s Li Shu 5-0 in the 65kg semifinal, before Ankush came from behind to stun reigning 75kg world champion Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 to book his place in the 80kg final.

With the win, Parveen, whose bronze medal from the Asian Games 2023 was taken away after the International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended her for 22 months for a whereabouts failure, has now surpassed her performance at Hangzhou. She became the third Indian female boxer to reach the final after MC Mary Kom, who won the title in 2014, and Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched silver in the 2023 Games in Hangzhou.

WATCH Parveen Hooda win the women’s 65kg semifinal boxing match HERE…

Parveen punches her ticket to the Women’s 65kg Final after a stellar victory over China’s Li Shu! ✨ Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/yn5kKxsjxN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 29, 2026

It has already been a phenomenal show by Indian pugilists, who have improved on their four-medal haul at the Asian Games 2023, with six boxers securing medal-round entries in Japan.

Who is Parveen Hooda?

The 26-year-old boxers was born in Rohtak in Haryana and has emerged as one of India’s leading women pugilists thanks to her unwavering determination, technical brilliance and consistent performances on the international stage. Raised in one of India’s strongest boxing regions, Parveen developed her skills at a young age and steadily progressed through the national ranks before establishing herself as a regular member of the India women’s boxing team.

Initially competing in the 63 category, she is known for her exceptional footwork, tactical awareness and ability to perform under pressure. Parveen announced her arrival on the global stage by winning the bronze at the IBA World Boxing Championships 2022, followed by her maiden Gold medal at the IBA Women’s Asian Boxing Championships 2022 .

She has consistently represented India at major international events, including the World Boxing Cup, World Championships and Asian Championships and remains a key member of the national team.

Last edition’s bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+90kg) will have to settle for bronze medal in the 2026 Games as well. Narender lost to Aibek Oralbay from Kazakhstan by 0-5 (unanimous decision).

The 31-year-old from Sorkhi village in Hisar district of Haryana, had won a silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals in 2026 and another bronze at Asian Boxing Championships this year.