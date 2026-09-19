WATCH: Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat lead Team India in proud tricolour moment at Asian Games 2026

Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat lead Team India at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony as they proudly carry the Tricolour in Nagoya.

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Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat lead India at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The 20th Asian Games officially began in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday as Emperor Naruhito declared the continental sporting event open at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.

The opening ceremony brought together athletes and officials from across Asia, with the Parade of Nations taking centre stage. India’s 501-member contingent was led into the stadium by double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat.

Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat carry Indian flag

Bhaker and Sehrawat were the centre of attention as they led the Indian contingent during the athletes’ parade. Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete in shooting at the Games.

POV : You’re walking out along with our flag bearers at the Opening Cermony. The incredible moments as our contingent marches during the Opening Ceremony! As the @asiangames_2026 are officially open, here’s wishing our contingent the very best on a successful games ahead.… pic.twitter.com/Kipe4elYGv — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Sehrawat will be part of India’s men’s kabaddi team as the defending champions look to retain their Asian Games title. He was named the male flag-bearer at the last minute after shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was replaced from the ceremonial role.

For India, the opening ceremony marked another important moment in the country’s preparations for the multi-sport event. The Indian contingent will compete across 36 sports at Aichi-Nagoya.

Emperor Naruhito officially opens games

The ceremony began with the Japanese national anthem and the raising of the host nation’s flag before a series of performances highlighting Japanese culture.

Emperor Naruhito attended the ceremony along with Empress Masako and members of the Japanese royal family. Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry were also among the prominent guests.

The Parade of Nations featured athletes from 45 countries and the OCA Refugee Team. Afghanistan led the delegations into the stadium as athletes from across the continent joined the celebrations.

India look to build on Hangzhou success

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4. Around 11,000 athletes are expected to compete across 43 sports, with 469 gold medals up for grabs.

India will look to improve on its performance from the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, where the country produced its best-ever medal tally at the continental event. India won 106 medals in Hangzhou, including 28 gold.

The sporting action had already started in some disciplines before the opening ceremony. India’s women’s cricket team reached the semi-finals after beating hosts Japan, while teqball player Quimcy D’Souza entered the bronze-medal contest after losing her women’s singles semi-final.

Focus shifts to medal action

With the opening ceremony now complete, Indian athletes will turn their attention towards competition across the various sports.

The Games will feature a mix of Olympic events and popular Asian sports such as kabaddi and sepak takraw. Esports will return after making its debut at Hangzhou, while teqball and virtual taekwondo will make their first appearances at the Asian Games.

India will now aim to turn the excitement of the opening ceremony into strong performances as its medal campaign gathers pace in Aichi-Nagoya.