WATCH: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty storm into record fourth consecutive China Masters semifinal after thrilling win over Danish pair

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen to reach the China Masters semifinals.

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Satwik-Chirag celebrate their thrilling quarterfinal win at the China Masters 2026. (Photo: BAI)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their strong run at the China Masters Super 750 as the Indian pair secured a place in the semifinals on Friday.

The fourth-seeded duo defeated Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13, 16-21, 21-18 in a closely fought quarterfinal at the Shenzhen Arena. The Indians were tested after losing the second game, but they kept their composure in the decider to finish the match strongly.

Satwik and Chirag came out with confidence and quickly put pressure on their Danish opponents. In the first game they built a healthy lead and controlled things until the end to win it 21-13.

However, Astrup and Rasmussen responded well in the second game. The Danish pair made the rallies more competitive and forced the Indians into mistakes at important moments. They eventually levelled the match by winning the second game 21-16.

That meant the quarterfinal had to be decided in a third game.

Indian pair holds nerve in decider

The final game was a tight battle, with both pairs refusing to give away easy points. The Danish duo managed to move ahead at one stage and looked capable of taking the match away from the Indian pair.

Satwik and Chirag, however, raised their level when it mattered most. They stayed patient during the crucial rallies before producing a strong finish to win the decider 21-18.

The 70-minute victory once again highlighted the Indian pair’s ability to handle pressure in big matches.

Fourth straight China Masters semifinal

The win also extended Satwik and Chirag’s impressive record at the China Masters. They have now reached the semifinals of the tournament for the fourth consecutive edition.

The Indian duo finished runners-up in the previous two editions and will now have another chance to go one step further and fight for the title in Shenzhen.

This was also another important win for the pair against Astrup and Rasmussen. Satwik and Chirag had previously defeated the Danish combination at the China Masters in 2024.

Srikanth’s campaign ends

Earlier on Friday, Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign came to an end in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

The former world No. 1 was beaten by Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-16, 21-16 in straight games. Srikanth had produced an impressive run before the defeat, including a win over world No. 9 Victor Lai.

With Srikanth out, Satwik and Chirag remain India’s main challenge at the China Masters. The Indian pair will now look to continue their strong campaign and book a place in the final.