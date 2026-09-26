WATCH: Sawan Barwal creates history for India at the Asian Games 2026 by winning silver in Marathon after…

Star Indian athlete Sawan Barwal achieved a huge milestone for India in Marathon at the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sawan Barwal creates history for India in the Asian Games 2026

Day 7 of the 20th edition of the Asian Games 2026 is going on, where the Indian athletes are looking to increase their medal count to deliver their brilliance for India, which helps them to move forward in the ongoing important event.

However, a star Indian athlete achieved a huge milestone for India in the Asian Games 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya. The athlete’s name is Sawan Barwal, who created history for India by winning the silver medal in the men’s marathon at the Asian Games 2026. He clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 37 seconds on Saturday morning.

The gold medal was won by Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita, who clocked 2 hours 10 minutes 49 seconds. Meanwhile, China’s Peiyu Feng secured a bronze medal at 2 hours 12 minutes 13 seconds, finishing 48 seconds behind Yamashita.

Savan looked strong right from the beginning of the race. At the 5 km mark, he sat in second place with a time of 15:28. By 10 km, he moved into the lead.

He stayed in front at 15 km (47:35) and again at 20 km (1:02:35). At the halfway point of 21.1 km, his time was 1:05:54 and he was still leading.

A new National Record and a historic Silver for India! 44 years later, Sawan Barwal puts India back on the Men’s Marathon podium at the Asian Games with a sensational :: finish! Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels &… pic.twitter.com/nUAJqoNO0I — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 26, 2026

Savan kept the lead up to 25 km, where he clocked 1:18:19. At 30 km Japan’s Yamashita caught up and pushed Savan into second place by just one second. Savan took the lead back at 35 km. But after 40 km, Yamashita made a strong move. Savan could not match it and finished second.

Well, it’s time to know about the achievements. Savan proved his mettle on the big stage by bagging a bronze medal in the half-marathon at the 2023 Asian Half Marathon Championships in Dubai. “It was a good result against top runners from all over Asia. This is an important step in his career.”

In 2025, he continued to shine at the National Games in Uttarakhand. There he claimed gold in the 5000m race, proving his speed and endurance over the middle-long distance.

He followed that success with another gold medal in the 10,000m at the same National Games. With two wins, he proved his mettle and consistency as one of the top distance runners from India.