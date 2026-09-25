Asian Games 2026: History was once again created for India at the Aichi Prefectural shooting range as the pair of Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet produced a brilliant display to clinch country’s first-ever gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday. It was India’s first gold medal from the shooting contingent after a spate of silver and bronze.
The mixed team pair of Kamaljeet and Suruchi shot a total of 484.6 in the final in which the top four pairs qualify for the medal round. They were followed by South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo (478.0) with the silver medal. The Koreans were 6.6 points behind Kamaljeet and Suruchi, which showed the Indian pair’s dominance in the final.
Iran bagged bronze in the event with 415.8. Earlier, Kamaljeet and Suruchi had stormed into the final after topping the qualification with a brilliant performance.
GOLD, WITH A RECORD TO MATCH!
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet seal the gold for India with a new Asian Record of 484.6!
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It was the first Asian Games medals for both Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh and both of them managed to snare gold on their first attempt.
(More to come)
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