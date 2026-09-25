WATCH: Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet create HISTORY, become first-ever Indians to win mixed team 10m air pistol gold at Asian Games 2026

Indian shooters Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet won the first gold medal from the sporting discipline for the country at the Asian Games 2026.

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Indian shooters Kamaljeet (left) and Suruchi Inder Singh after winning the gpld medal at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: History was once again created for India at the Aichi Prefectural shooting range as the pair of Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet produced a brilliant display to clinch country’s first-ever gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday. It was India’s first gold medal from the shooting contingent after a spate of silver and bronze.

The mixed team pair of Kamaljeet and Suruchi shot a total of 484.6 in the final in which the top four pairs qualify for the medal round. They were followed by South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo (478.0) with the silver medal. The Koreans were 6.6 points behind Kamaljeet and Suruchi, which showed the Indian pair’s dominance in the final.

Read more: Meet Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar athletes who secured at least bronze in mixed doubles squash at the Asian Games 2026

Iran bagged bronze in the event with 415.8. Earlier, Kamaljeet and Suruchi had stormed into the final after topping the qualification with a brilliant performance.

WATCH Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet in action at Asian Games 2026 HERE…

GOLD, WITH A RECORD TO MATCH! Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet seal the gold for India with a new Asian Record of 484.6! Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/lvEtHemMAO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2026

It was the first Asian Games medals for both Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh and both of them managed to snare gold on their first attempt.

(More to come)