Who are Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda? Meet India’s Asian Games 2026 trap shooting mixed team gold medallists

Who are Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda? Here’s everything you need to know about India’s trap shooters, their careers, major achievements and Asian Games success.

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Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda won gold in the trap shooting mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

India’s Kynan Darius Chenai and Neeru Dhanda added another golden chapter to their shooting careers by winning the gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.

The Indian pair produced a score of 34 in the final to finish on top after qualifying for the medal round in fourth place. Qatar’s Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil took silver with 32 points, while China’s Qi Ying and Sun Yunong finished with bronze after scoring 23.

The victory also saw Chenai and Dhanda break the Asian Games record. The previous continental record of 30 was held by Qatar and had been set earlier in 2026.

For Dhanda, the gold capped a memorable Asian Games campaign. She had already made history by winning the individual trap gold on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual trap medal at the Asian Games.

Who is Kynan Darius Chenai?

Born on January 29, 1991, Kynan Darius Chenai is one of India’s most experienced trap shooters. The Hyderabad-born shooter was introduced to the sport by his father, Darius Chenai, who was also a National Trap Shooting Champion.

Kynan started shooting in 2003 and later trained under four-time Olympian and respected coach Mansher Singh. He soon made his mark at the junior level and won the trap gold medal at the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games.

His senior career took another major step when he secured an Olympic quota for India in 2016. He went on to represent the country at the Rio Olympics in the men’s trap event.

Chenai’s Asian Games record

Kynan has also enjoyed success at the Asian Games. At the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, he won gold in the men’s trap team event and added a bronze medal in the individual trap competition.

His experience and consistency have made him a regular member of India’s shooting setup. His latest mixed team gold adds another major medal to his long international career.

Who is Neeru Dhanda?

Born on May 25, 2000, Neeru Dhanda is an Indian shotgun shooter who specialises in the women’s trap event. She has steadily built her reputation with strong showings at international events.

Neeru represented India at the 2022 ISSF World Championship in Osijek and later became a regular presence on the ISSF circuit. She also won her maiden Asian Championship gold medal in the women’s trap event.

Neeru Dhanda makes history

Neeru’s rise reached a new level in 2026 when she became the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in women’s trap at the World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

She also won a bronze medal in the trap mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Her Asian Games gold medals now add to an impressive 2026 season.

With Chenai’s experience and Dhanda’s recent success, the Indian duo has emerged as one of the standout stories from the shooting competition at the Asian Games 2026.