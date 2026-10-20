Who are Nishad, Pardeep and Devender? Star Indian athletes who won gold, silver and bronze at Asian Para Games

Meet Nishad, Pardeep and Devender won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Asian Para Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Nishad, Pardeep, Devender Win Gold, Silver, Bronze at Asian Para Games 2026

India won all three medals in the men’s discus throw final at the Asian Para Games. Devender Kumar won gold with 781 Raza points, while Rakesh won silver with 771 points. Pardeep Kumar finished third and won bronze with 669 points. Devender’s best throw was 49.71 metres, while Rakesh’s best throw was 49.35 metres. Pardeep threw the discus 51.15 metres, his best distance so far.

Devender started with a throw of 48.85 metres and improved to 49.71 metres in his second try. His next two throws were fouls. He then threw 45.20 metres in his fifth try, but his last throw was also a foul. His second throw helped him win gold. Rakesh started with 47.87 metres and threw 46.08 metres in his second try. After a foul in the third try, he threw 49.35 metres in the fourth try. He could not improve his distance in his last two tries and finished second.

Pardeep started with a throw of 46.95 metres and then threw 51.15 metres in his second try. He also threw 50.83 metres in his third try. His last three throws were 46.16 metres, 48.80 metres and 47.84 metres. Pardeep threw the discus farther than Devender and Rakesh but still finished third. This was because athletes from different disability groups competed together. Their final places were decided by Raza points, which help compare the results of athletes from different groups.

Speaking about their achievements, Devender Kumar has won many medals in para athletics. He won gold at the Asian Para Games 2022 and finished sixth at the World Championship 2025. He also finished fifth at the FAZZA World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2022. Devender won gold at the Indian Open in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. He also won silver at the Indian Open in 2021 and 2026.

Meanwhile, Pardeep Kumar has won many medals for India in para athletics. He won silver in the men’s F54 javelin throw at the Asian Para Games 2022 in China. He also won bronze at an event in Morocco. In 2025, he played for India at the World Para Athletics Championships. In 2026, he won gold at the National Para Athletics Championships with a throw of 26.80 metres.

Nishad Kumar has won many medals for India. He won silver medals at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020 and the Paris Paralympics in 2024. He also won gold at the Asian Para Games in 2022 and the World Para Athletics Championships in 2025. He won silver at the World Championships in 2023 and 2024, and bronze in 2019. In 2026, he also won gold at the Indian Open.