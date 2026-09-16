Who is Aashima Ahlawat? Meet 22-year-old shooter who scored 98.6 per cent in class 12, now set for Asian Games debut

Aashima Ahlawat is set to make her Asian Games debut in Aichi Nagoya after switching from pistol to shotgun and overcoming several challenges. Know more about her journey.

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Aashima Ahlawat is set to make her Asian Games debut

Aashima Ahlawat’s journey to the Asian Games has been shaped by hard work, family sacrifice and a promise she made to her mother. The 22-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana, is now ready to make her maiden Asian Games appearance in Aichi Nagoya after finding her place in shotgun shooting.

Interestingly, Ahlawat first picked up a pistol at the age of 18 before switching to shotgun. The change came after she agreed with her mother that she would score well enough in her Class 12 board exams to get into her dream college. She delivered on that promise with an impressive 98.6%, showing that her sporting ambitions did not come at the cost of her studies.

Commonwealth games inspired her shooting journey

Ahlawat’s journey into shooting was not planned from the beginning. She comes from a business family with roots in the construction sector, but watching the 2018 Commonwealth Games changed her thinking about the sport.

Seeing Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu compete at the event made a lasting impression on her.

“Seeing Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu on that stage, I remember thinking, I want to feel that someday,” Ahlawat said, recalling the moment that inspired her to take up shooting.

However, reaching this stage required major changes for her family as well.

A Mother’s sacrifice behind Aashima’s rise

Ahlawat believes her mother played a major role in helping her pursue the sport. Her family made several adjustments so that she could train properly.

“My mother didn’t just give me permission, she gave up a lot for it,” she said. “She moved from Rohtak to Delhi, shifted our family business, just so I could train properly. That’s not something I take lightly.”

The beginning was far from easy. Ahlawat had to wait nearly eight months before her shotgun and ammunition were arranged.

“A medal is not the only thing that tells you how far you’ve come,” she said.

Learning from setbacks

Ahlawat’s progress has also been shaped by difficult moments. She suffered disappointment at the 2024 World Championships in Peru, where a miscalculation on the final target pushed her down to fourth place during her last junior year.

Instead of allowing the result to affect her, she quickly looked to improve.

“If something doesn’t go right, I look for the mistake, fix it, and come back stronger.”

She showed that approach just weeks later by winning a bronze medal and a personal best at the World University Championships in Delhi.

NRAI support has helped her progress

Ahlawat also credited the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for helping her develop as a shooter. She highlighted the camps, competitions and regular access to ammunition provided through the system.

“NRAI has made things so much easier for shooters like me, the camps, the competitions, even something as basic as steady access to ammunition,” she said. “People outside the sport don’t realise it, but it changes everything.”

She added, “The exposure I have got through NRAI camps these last two years, I don’t think I would have grown this fast without it.”

Keeping her focus on the next target

Ahlawat admits that she tends to overthink, but she has developed her own way of staying calm during competitions.

“I focus on my breathing, and honestly, I just play a random song on loop in my head at the station,” she said. “It’s my way of feeling calm and safe in a moment which is otherwise so lonely.”

With the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games approaching, Ahlawat wants to focus on one target at a time.

“My plan is target by target. I don’t want to think about the medal the whole time, I just want to stay present and enjoy the process,” she said.

Her long-term goal is equally clear.

“The next big goal for me is to make the team again, earn an Olympic quota, and give my best at the Olympics. That’s the dream I’m chasing now.”