Who is Anuj Shrivatri? India’s 100th Grandmaster in Chess – All you need to know

Indian chess reached a major milestone as International Master Anuj Shrivatri became the country’s 100th Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines. The achievement also made him the first Grandmaster from Madhya Pradesh.
Shrivatri secured the prestigious title by winning the tournament, adding his name to India’s growing list of Grandmasters. The 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship proved to be a memorable event for the 20-year-old, who recovered from an opening-round defeat to finish on top.
After losing his first game, Shrivatri produced a strong run, scoring seven points from his final eight games. His consistent performances helped him win the championship and secure the direct Grandmaster title.
The achievement holds special significance for Indian chess as enthusiasts had been waiting for the country to reach the 100-Grandmaster mark. Shrivatri’s success also ended Madhya Pradesh’s wait for its first player to achieve the prestigious title.
The All India Chess Federation congratulated Shrivatri on his achievement, describing it as a historic moment for Indian chess. AICF president Nitin Narang also took to social media to celebrate the milestone and praised the youngster for bringing the country its 100th Grandmaster.
“GRANDMASTER No. 100 FOR BHARAT! India achieves a historic milestone as Anuj Shrivatri becomes the country’s 100th Grandmaster by winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, securing the direct GM title! Congratulations, Anuj! A proud moment for Indian chess. Onwards to 200 Grandmasters,” Narang wrote in a post on X.
Narang also expressed hope that India would continue producing top-level chess players and reach the milestone of 200 Grandmasters in the coming years.
Shrivatri’s achievement adds another name to India’s growing list of Grandmasters. The country has produced several leading players who have made their mark at international tournaments.
Viswanathan Anand was India’s first Grandmaster, earning the title in 1988. Since then, Indian chess has grown considerably, with several young players emerging through national and international competitions.
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