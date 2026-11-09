Who is Anuj Shrivatri? India’s 100th Grandmaster in Chess – All you need to know

Anuj achieved this success at 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in Philippines

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File photo of Anuj Shivratri. (Photo: X)

Indian chess reached a major milestone as International Master Anuj Shrivatri became the country’s 100th Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines. The achievement also made him the first Grandmaster from Madhya Pradesh.

Shrivatri secured the prestigious title by winning the tournament, adding his name to India’s growing list of Grandmasters. The 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship proved to be a memorable event for the 20-year-old, who recovered from an opening-round defeat to finish on top.

Read more: World champ D Gukesh and Team India in huge accommodation mess ahead of Chess Olympiad 2026 in Uzbekistan

After losing his first game, Shrivatri produced a strong run, scoring seven points from his final eight games. His consistent performances helped him win the championship and secure the direct Grandmaster title.

The achievement holds special significance for Indian chess as enthusiasts had been waiting for the country to reach the 100-Grandmaster mark. Shrivatri’s success also ended Madhya Pradesh’s wait for its first player to achieve the prestigious title.

The All India Chess Federation congratulated Shrivatri on his achievement, describing it as a historic moment for Indian chess. AICF president Nitin Narang also took to social media to celebrate the milestone and praised the youngster for bringing the country its 100th Grandmaster.

“GRANDMASTER No. 100 FOR BHARAT! India achieves a historic milestone as Anuj Shrivatri becomes the country’s 100th Grandmaster by winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, securing the direct GM title! Congratulations, Anuj! A proud moment for Indian chess. Onwards to 200 Grandmasters,” Narang wrote in a post on X.

Narang also expressed hope that India would continue producing top-level chess players and reach the milestone of 200 Grandmasters in the coming years.

India’s growing presence in world chess

Shrivatri’s achievement adds another name to India’s growing list of Grandmasters. The country has produced several leading players who have made their mark at international tournaments.

Viswanathan Anand was India’s first Grandmaster, earning the title in 1988. Since then, Indian chess has grown considerably, with several young players emerging through national and international competitions.

Two years ago, the Indian team had created history at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, as both the men’s and women’s teams won gold medals.

It was the first time India had claimed both titles at the same edition of the tournament. The men’s team, featuring D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna, defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 in the final round to finish with 21 points.

The women’s team also beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to secure gold with 19 points. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal also won individual gold medals.