Who is Gulveer Singh? Meet 28-year-old Indian distance runner who won men’s 10,000m silver at Asian Games 2026

Meet the Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh who won 10,000m silver at Asian Games 2026 and holds multiple national records.Here’s everything you need to know.

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Gulveer Singh competes in the men’s 10,000m final at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh added another major medal to his growing collection at the Asian Games 2026, winning silver in the men’s 10,000m in Nagoya on Friday. The Indian long-distance runner clocked 28:29.38 to finish second behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 28:27.51. Albert Kipto of Bahrain completed the podium with bronze in 28:34.18.

The result also marked an improvement for Gulveer, who had won bronze in the same event at the previous Asian Games. His latest medal adds to an impressive period in his career and further establishes him among India’s leading distance runners.

Gulveer Singh upgrades Asian Games medal

Gulveer stayed close to the leading runners throughout the race and finished with a strong silver-medal performance. The 28-year-old had already enjoyed a successful 2026 season before arriving in Nagoya.

He won silver in the 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and also picked up bronze in the 5,000m. His performances have made him one of India’s key names in long-distance running.

Gulveer Singh is the Asian champion in both the 5,000m and 10,000m. He won gold in both events at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

Who is Gulveer Singh?

Gulveer Singh was born on 1 June 1998 in Uttar Pradesh, India. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in 2018 and is presently posted in The Grenadiers Regiment. He currently holds the rank of Naib Subedar.

Gulveer began to establish himself on the international athletics scene in 2023. He won bronze in the 5,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships that year. He then finished third in the 10,000m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Since then, his performances have continued to improve. His gold medals in both events at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships were another big step in his career. He has now added an Asian Games silver to that record after finishing second in the 10,000m in Nagoya.

Gulveer Singh’s record-breaking career

Gulveer holds Indian national records in several distance events. His 10,000m national record stands at 27:00.22, while his 5,000m short-track mark of 12:59.77 also remains an Indian record. World Athletics lists him as a two-time Asian champion and a Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

He also became the first Asian athlete to break the 13-minute mark in the indoor 5,000m when he clocked 12:59.77 in 2025.

Gulveer has been training at Colorado Springs in the United States as part of his preparation for major international competitions. His latest Asian Games silver is another important step in a career that continues to bring new milestones for Indian distance running.