Who is Harita Bhadra? Meet India’s second-fastest woman sprinter who runs a jewellery brand and idolises Rafael Nadal

Meet India’s second-fastest woman sprinter Harita Bhadra, her Asian Games journey, jewellery brand and admiration for Rafael Nadal.

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Harita Bhadra (Photo: X)

Harita Bhadra is heading into the Asian Games with plenty of confidence after putting together the best season of her athletics career. The 23-year-old sprinter recently clocked 11.22 seconds in the 100m at the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi, becoming the second-fastest Indian woman ever in the event.

Bhadra has also qualified for the Asian Games in the 200m and will compete in the 4x100m relay. The upcoming Games will be a special occasion for her as it will be her first international competition. She will compete alongside Unnathi Bollanda, with both athletes set to feature in the 200m and relay events.

Read more: CWG medallist Rishikanta Singh among few other athletes withdrawn from Asian Games later this month

A breakthrough season for Bhadra

Bhadra’s latest 100m performance is part of a strong year. She has won the national indoor 60m title, claimed the national 200m title and produced several personal bests.

Her 11.22-second run in New Delhi was another major step forward. The timing was a personal best and moved her to second on India’s all-time list in the women’s 100m.

“I was just very happy. Obviously, I’m very happy to have come away with a PB,” Bhadra told Timesofindia.com.

Her form in the 200m has also been impressive. She won the event at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in June with a timing of 23.14 seconds. That was comfortably inside the Asian Games qualifying mark of 23.70 seconds and placed her ninth on India’s all-time list.

From student-athlete to full-time sprinter

Bhadra’s progress has come after she made an important decision this year. After completing her BSc in Sports Science, Coaching and Physical Education from Loughborough University in the UK last year, she decided to give athletics her full attention.

“I’ve been tackling studies and sports since I started my education,” she said. “Last year, I graduated. I did a BSc in Sports Science Coaching and Physical Education from Loughborough University in the UK.”

“And this year, I decided to give myself to athletics so that I can only focus on training because I’ve been a student-athlete since I started my education,” she said. “So I wanted to give this year to myself.”

Jewellery business and Rafael Nadal connection

There is another side to Bhadra away from the track. She runs a handmade jewellery brand called Dagina, where she designs and makes jewellery herself before selling it online.

The Indian sprinter also looks up to tennis great Rafael Nadal. She admires his mental strength, humility and the way he conducts himself away from sport.

“I just love his personality because mentally he’s so strong, but outside court he’s also such a good human,” Bhadra said. “He carries himself with so much humility and, you know, like, I don’t know the right word for it, but he’s been my idol. Like, that’s how I want to be.”

Asian Games medal the next target

Bhadra has clear targets for her Asian Games debut. She wants to finish on the podium and improve her personal best.

“I’m very excited to do the 200 because this will be like my first international event ever. I’m excited to represent India and do my best and get a medal for India,” she said.

For now, she wants to keep things simple rather than put too much pressure on herself.

“My life mantra would be one day at a time,” she said.