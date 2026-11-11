Who Is Niraj Kumar? Indian Navy Shooter’s journey from NCC to winning World Championships Bronze

Indian shooter Niraj Kumar won bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 2026 ISSF World Championships in Doha. His performance also secured an Olympic quota place for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/who-is-niraj-kumar-indian-navy-shooters-journey-from-ncc-to-winning-world-championships-bronze-8543974/ Copy

India's Niraj Kumar won bronze in the men's 50m rifle at the 2026 ISSF World Championships. (Photo: NRAI)

Indian shooter Niraj Kumar has made a big contribution to the country’s campaign at the 2026 ISSF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. The 26-year-old won a bronze medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event on Wednesday, November 11, and also secured an Olympic quota place for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Niraj finished third in the individual final with a score of 346.5. He was close to winning silver but a 9.4 on his 34th shot proved costly. Slovakia’s Patrik Jany moved ahead of him to take silver, while Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) shooter Dmitrii Pimenov claimed gold with a world junior record score of 362.8.

The medal was another important moment in Niraj’s shooting career, as he continued to deliver on the international stage.

Who Is Niraj Kumar?

Niraj Kumar is an Indian sport shooter who specialises in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. He was born on 21 January, 2000 and competes for the Indian Navy at the national and international level.

He started his shooting career in National Cadet Corps (NCC) and then took to rifle shooting. He has been one of the best shooters in the 50m rifle 3 positions event in India over the years.

His performances at domestic competitions and international events have helped him earn a regular place in India’s shooting team.

Niraj Kumar’s Shooting Career And Achievements

Niraj has already collected several important medals during his career. He won a gold medal in the men’s team 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

A year later, he was part of the Indian team that secured bronze in the same event at the 2022 ISSF World Championships in Cairo.

He also enjoyed a strong run at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where he won silver in the men’s team 50m rifle 3 positions event alongside Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil. The Indian team finished behind China.

Niraj also competed in the individual event at the Asian Games and finished eighth in the final.

Niraj Kumar brings home bronze medal and secured the second LA 28 Olympics Quota for . #NRAI | #INDIANSHOOTINGTEAM | #ISSF [NRAI, IndianShooting, Rifle/Pistol, Shotgun, WorldChampionships, Doha, Qatar] https://t.co/nMiB6sus8t — THE NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) November 11, 2026

India’s Olympic Quota Boost At ISSF World Championships

Niraj’s bronze in Doha came with an additional reward. His performance secured India’s quota place for the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He had earlier topped the qualification round at the World Championships with an impressive score of 591. Fellow Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also reached the final after finishing fourth in qualification.

India also won bronze in the team event, with Niraj, Aishwary and Akhil Sheoran combining for 1,751 points. The result added another medal to India’s campaign in Doha.

Niraj’s latest achievement has strengthened India’s hopes of making a strong impression in shooting at the Los Angeles Olympics.