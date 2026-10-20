Who is Pranav Soorma? Star Indian athlete who won gold in men’s discus throw event at Asian Para Games

Meet India's star athlete Pranav Soorma won gold in men's discus throw event (F51/52/53) at the Asian Para Games 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Pranav Soorma (F51 category) won gold at the Asian Para Games 2026

India’s Pranav Soorma won gold, while Ram Ratan Singh took silver in the men’s discus throw F51/52/53 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Tuesday. Pranav won the gold medal with a throw of 11.66 metres, setting a new Asian record. Ram Ratan finished second with his best throw of 10.35 metres.

Pranav scored 932 points to finish first, while Ram Ratan scored 809 points to take second place. Pranav started with a throw of 10.79 metres but could not make a valid throw on his second attempt. He then threw 11.35 metres on his third attempt before setting the Asian record with 11.66 metres on his fourth attempt.

Pranav later threw 11.54 metres on his fifth attempt. His final throw was 10.59 metres. Both Indian athletes finished in the top two spots, giving India two medals in the event.

Ram Ratan Singh made a foul on his first throw but took the lead with a throw of 10.35 metres on his second attempt. He could not throw farther in his next two attempts, as both were fouls. He then threw 10.02 metres on his fifth attempt and 10.13 metres on his last throw.

Pranav Soorma took the lead with his fourth throw of 11.66 metres and set a new Asian record. Both Indian players finished in the top two spots, winning gold and silver medals for India. Pranav had also won gold in the F51 club throw at the last Asian Para Games. He also won a silver medal in the same event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Speaking about his achievements, Pranav Soorma has won many medals for India in para-athletics. He won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. He also won a gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2022 which took place in 2023. He set an Asian record at the event. At the World Para Athletics Championships, Pranav finished fifth in 2025 and fourth in 2024.

Pranav has also won gold medals at other events outside India. He won gold at the Serbia Open in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, he also won gold at the Czech International Championships. These wins added to his list of medals and showed his good performance in the sport.

Pranav has also won medals at events held in India. He won silver at the Indian Open in 2025 and gold at the same event in 2026. He also won gold at the National Championships in 2026. With medals from many events Pranav has continued to do well in para-athletics and represent India.