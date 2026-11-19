Who Is Rakshitha Ramraj? Meet 19-year-old Indian shuttler who stunned Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei

Rakshitha Ramraj grabbed the spotlight after stunning Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yu Fei in straight games. Here is everything to know about the Coimbatore-born shuttler and her growing career.

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Meet 19-year-old Indian shuttler who stunned Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei (Image: X)

Indian badminton has a new name making headlines after 19-year-old Rakshitha Ramraj produced a memorable performance to defeat Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yu Fei at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 on Thursday.

The young Indian beat the Chinese star 21-18, 24-22 in straight games to enter the quarter-finals. Chen, currently ranked world No. 4, was considered a strong favourite, but Rakshitha held her nerve and used her attacking game and clever overhead shots to pull off one of the biggest wins of her career.

The Coimbatore-born shuttler had already made an impression by defeating Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round. However, beating her childhood idol Chen was a much bigger achievement for the teenager.

“I think this is one of my biggest wins in my career so far. And she’s my biggest idol and I still can’t believe that I won against her. So I think this will be one of the most memorable days in my badminton career,” Rakshitha said after the match.

She also spoke about how her attacking approach helped her against the experienced Chinese player.

“I’m very happy that I had a very good match against her … whatever I played had worked out really well. I just didn’t give up any time. I was just free, I was playing all my strokes and they were going good. It was an advantage for me because my attack was really good.”

Rakshitha will now face Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the quarter-finals. She is confident that she can continue improving and compete against the best players in the sport.

“I think I’m not less than anyone. I think I can do better than this in the future. And I’ll try my best doing it continuously in the upcoming tournaments also,” she added.

Who Is Rakshitha Ramraj?

Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj (born 4 April 2007) is an Indian badminton player from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The 19-year-old plays women’s singles and is known for her attacking style of play.

She is trained under famous Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Rahul Yadav Chittaboina. Rakshitha has been steadily making her mark on the international circuit, already winning three BWF international titles.

Slovenia Open and India International were won by her in 2024 and Vietnam International in 2026. She also represented India at the 2025 World Junior Championships, where the country’s mixed team won a bronze medal.

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Also Reach Quarter-Finals

Rakshitha was not the only Indian to enjoy a successful day in Hong Kong. Lakshya Sen defeated Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke 21-11, 21-18 to progress to the next round. He will next meet 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong 21-19, 21-16. They will face China’s Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi.

However, India’s women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out after losing 20-22, 13-21 to Americans Lauren Lam and Allison Lee.