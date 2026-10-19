Who is Rinku Hooda and Ajeet Singh? Meet Haryana’s Para Javelin stars who won Gold and Silver at Asian Para Games 2026

India's Rinku Hooda wins gold in men's javelin throw F46 with season best 65.11m at Asian Para Games 2026, Ajeet Singh claims silver with 65.02m.

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Meet Rinku Hooda and Ajeet Singh who won Gold and Silver at Asian Para Games 2026. (Image Courtesy: PCI)

India’s Rinku Hooda won gold in the men’s javelin throw F46 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Monday, October 19, leading a one-two finish for the country. His best throw of 65.11 metres was enough to secure the top spot, with compatriot Ajeet Singh finishing just nine centimetres behind at 65.02m to claim silver.

Indonesia’s R Saktyono took bronze with a throw of 55.30m. Rinku’s winning effort was also his season’s best. The result continued India’s strong showing in the event, where the country had secured all three medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games. Rinku, who won silver on that occasion, went one step further this time, while Ajeet improved from bronze to silver.

Who is Rinku Hooda?

Born on January 1, 1999, Rinku Hooda is an Indian para-athlete from Rohtak, Haryana, who competes in the men’s javelin throw F46 category. He lost his left arm in a farming accident when he was three years old, but continued to pursue sports. He was introduced to javelin by fellow Indian para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha, who helped guide his development.

Rinku won gold at the Youth Asian Games in 2015 and silver at the World U20 Para Athletics Championships in 2016. He later won silver at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships and qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. His latest Asian Para Games gold adds another major achievement to his career.

Who is Ajeet Singh?

Ajeet Singh Yadav (born 5 September 1993) is an Indian para-javelin thrower. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, he competes in the F46 category. Ajeet lost his left arm below the elbow in a train accident in 2017 while attempting to help his friend. After recovering, he returned to training and made his international debut in 2019, winning gold at the Beijing Grand Prix. Later that year, he claimed bronze at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

He also won gold at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris and qualified for the 2024 Paralympics. At the Asian Para Games 2026, Ajeet’s throw of 65.02m earned him silver, narrowly missing the gold won by Rinku.

What is the F46 Javelin category?

The F46 classification is for field athletes with some kind of impairment that affects their upper limbs, such as limb deficiency, reduced muscle power or reduced range of movement. The close finish between Rinku and Ajeet highlighted India’s strength in the category, with both athletes crossing the 65-metre mark to secure the top two positions.